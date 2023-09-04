World
Associated Press

Corgis parade outside Buckingham Palace to remember the Queen

6:43am
Ruffus a Cardiganshire Corgi takes part in a parade of corgi dogs outside Buckingham Palace.

Ruffus a Cardiganshire Corgi takes part in a parade of corgi dogs outside Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

The changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace may draw tourists from far and wide, but on Sunday, visitors to the landmark were treated to a different sort of spectacle: a parade of corgis dressed up in crowns, tiaras and royal outfits.

Around 20 royal fans and their pet corgis gathered to walk their dogs outside the palace in central London to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year after her death.

Corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child, and Elizabeth owned around 30 throughout her life. Generations of the dogs descended from Susan, a corgi that was given to the queen on her 18th birthday.

Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, who organised Sunday's event, said she would like the corgi march to take place every year in Elizabeth's memory.

Ruffus a Cardiganshire Corgi takes part in a parade of corgi dogs in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II, near Buckingham Palace.

Ruffus a Cardiganshire Corgi takes part in a parade of corgi dogs in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II, near Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

“I can’t see a better way to remember her than through her corgis, through the breed that she loved and cherished throughout her life," she said.

“You know, I can’t still get used to the fact that she’s not physically around us, but she’s looking at us. Look, the sun is shining, I thought it would shine on us today," she added.

Aleksandr Barmin, who owns a corgi named Cinnamon and has taken the pet to attend past royal-related events, said the parade was a poignant reminder that Elizabeth is no longer around.

“It’s a really hard feeling, to be honest ... it’s really sad that we don’t have (the queen) among us anymore,” he said. "But still, Her Majesty the Queen is still in our hearts.”

September 8 will be the first anniversary of the death of the 96-year-old queen at her Balmoral castle estate in Scotland. She was queen for 70 years and was Britain's longest-reigning sovereign.

WorldAnimalsRoyaltyUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Russians press Ukraine in northeast to distract from counteroffensive

Russians press Ukraine in northeast to distract from counteroffensive

The Ukrainian military now considers the battles in the northeast to be Russia's main offensive.

9:00pm

Russia, Belarus and Iran uninvited from Nobel Prize award ceremonies

Russia, Belarus and Iran uninvited from Nobel Prize award ceremonies

Ambassadors from Russia, Belarus and Iran will not attend the award ceremony in Stockholm on December 10.

12:30pm

Russia says it thwarted attack on key bridge, shelling kills at least 3

Russia says it thwarted attack on key bridge, shelling kills at least 3

Sun, Sep 3

German woman charged with killing lookalike in effort to fake own death

German woman charged with killing lookalike in effort to fake own death

Sat, Sep 2

'Cold-blooded': TikTok star and mother found guilty of murder

'Cold-blooded': TikTok star and mother found guilty of murder

Sat, Sep 2

Charles 'disappointed' Diana didn't give birth to daughter

Charles 'disappointed' Diana didn't give birth to daughter

Sat, Sep 2

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Frustrated Wellington motorist tries to move protesters off road

0:45

Frustrated Wellington motorist tries to move protesters off road

16 mins ago

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

33 mins ago

US stunned by Lithuania at Basketball World Cup

US stunned by Lithuania at Basketball World Cup

56 mins ago

BREAKING

SkyCity could face casino licence suspension after customer complaint

SkyCity could face casino licence suspension after customer complaint

8:54am

'Dream come true' - Tupou Vaa'i on his World Cup journey

'Dream come true' - Tupou Vaa'i on his World Cup journey

8:42am

Tens of thousands stranded at Burning Man, death being investigated

3:31

Tens of thousands stranded at Burning Man, death being investigated

More from Entertainment

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney, Travis leave hospital amid 'urgent family matter'

Kourtney looked “sombre as she quickly got into the back of the vehicle”, a witness said.

16 mins ago

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

John Farnham banger to be used in Aus Indigenous voice campaign

Farnham has given permission for You're the Voice to be used in ads promoting a yes vote in the upcoming referendum.

5:00am

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

Past Lives director on film's inception, on-set divas and The Sims 4

4:00pm

'That's what riled me' - Noel Gallagher explains Adele feud

'That's what riled me' - Noel Gallagher explains Adele feud

3:16pm

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

New lineup for Celebrity Treasure Island revealed

Sun, Sep 3