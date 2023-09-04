Cricket
Black Caps hand England heavy loss to stay alive in series

6:54am
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips dives at the boundary to save a six from England's Dawid Malan.

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips dives at the boundary to save a six from England's Dawid Malan.

The Black Caps ended England's ambitions of a clean sweep in their Twenty20 series by surging to a 74-run victory in the third match at Edgbaston on this morning.

Finn Allen's 53-ball 83 helped the New Zealanders score 202-5 and set England an imposing target to take a 3-0 lead in the four-match series.

England's big hitters were blunted by some disciplined bowling, with only Jos Buttler (40 off 21 balls) making any real headway as his world champion team was dismissed with nine balls remaining, having always been well behind the required run rate.

Fit-again pacer Kyle Jamieson had impressive figures of 3-23 in four overs, along with spinner Ish Sodhi (3-33).

The fourth and final T20 is at Trent Bridge on Wednesday before the teams play four one-day internationals to warm up for the 50-over Cricket World Cup starting next month.

England won the first T20 by seven wickets on Wednesday and the second match by 95 runs on Friday.

Lockie Ferguson will captain the side for their three-match series in Dhaka in the absence of regular captain Kane Williamson as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

The Kiwi opener smashed nine sixes on his way to a 58-ball century in the Caribbean Premier League.

