Aus government accused of running 'protection racket' for Qantas

59 mins ago
Australian state and federal leaders have called for an inquiry into a decision to block an additional 21 Qatar Airways flights, which had potential to reduce airfares and boost the tourism industry.

Australian state and federal leaders have called for an inquiry into a decision to block an additional 21 Qatar Airways flights, which had potential to reduce airfares and boost the tourism industry.

The federal government may be forced to front an inquiry over its rejection of additional Qatar Airways flights after the opposition accused it of running a "protection racket" for Qantas.

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie has called for an inquiry into the government's decision to block an additional 21 Qatar Airways flights, which had potential to reduce airfares and boost the Australian tourism industry.

"It's very easy to assume that this government is continuing to run a protection racket for the most complained about company in our country," Senator McKenzie told reporters today.

"There are a number of serious questions that need to be asked."

McKenzie has formally sought the public release of documents relating to the decision by Transport Minister Catherine King.

"A section of the Labor Party knows it's not doing them any good to have such a cosy, close relationship with Qantas," McKenzie said.

The move to block the flights has come under scrutiny after it was revealed Qantas lobbied the government to do so, before posting a record NZ$2.7 billion profit over the 2022/23 financial year.

Qatar Airways runs 28 flights a week to major airports around the country and had hoped to expand its services before the government blocked the proposal.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said there was a "murkiness" around the rejection.

"They've given seven different reasons in seven different days to stop Qatar flying those new routes," he told Nine's Today show.

"[The prime minister] has got to start listening to Australians. If you want to go and visit family overseas or want to go on a holiday, you don't want to be paying thousands of dollars more for airfares."

Queensland's Labor government, represented by acting premier Steven Miles, has also spoken out against its federal counterpart.

"We would want to see as many flights into Queensland as possible," he said today.

"Let's hope that common sense prevails and this decision is actually reversed."

Rex Airlines deputy chair and former federal transport minister John Sharp said overturning the flight decision would be an appropriate course of action.

"Qantas plays the game very ruthlessly, they play it to win," he told ABC radio.

At the end of a horror week for Qantas marked by a senate grilling on delays and cancelled flights, it was revealed CEO Alan Joyce had received more than NZ$10.8 million worth of shares.

Sharp said he thought consumers' opinions of the airline should have been a factor in deciding whether to award bonuses to executives.

"The board has to make its own mind up on these things but certainly it would be difficult to, in my view, justify paying huge bonuses when at the same time the reputation of the company has been so badly damaged," he said.

