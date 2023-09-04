All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams discovers WWI relative in France

It's hard not to like Tamaiti Williams. The 140kg Crusaders prop certainly epitomises the soft-spoken giant role in the All Blacks and has been the surprise package of good interview content so far in his debut season. Today in Lyon was no different, as he opened up about a unique revelation linking him to a distant past.

The All Blacks have a tradition of visiting World War I graves whenever they are on French soil, and last week was no different. The team travelled to Arras in the northeast, and it was there they were taken underground through the history of one of the most harrowing experiences in the Great War and the New Zealand Expeditionary Force's role in it.

One of those men was Private Richard Heperi, a millhand from Hokianga before he joined the Māori Pioneer Battalion in 1916. Along with 42 other soldiers from his unit, Heperi was tasked with digging part of the vast network of tunnels beneath the Arras fields during a battle that would claim the lives of 300,000 Allied and German combatants (to put the war's immense destruction into perspective, Arras isn't even in the top 10 highest casualty rates for WWI battles). Many have no known graves - buried deep under the earth by collapsed tunnels or simply vaporised by high-explosive artillery.

The All Blacks' battlefield tour guide showed Williams and his teammates a site on the side of the chalk cave walls where Heperi had carved his name and hometown.

After Williams posted footage of his visit to the Arras cemetery on Instagram, he received a surprising message from his mother telling him Heperi was in fact his great-great-grandfather and that he'd spent the day on and under the same ground as his ancestor had.

"I found out that my great-great-grandfather actually served in those tunnels," said Williams at the All Blacks' first official World Cup press conference.

"So that was a pretty special moment for my family. I put it on my story, and my aunty told my mum; she sent me a few pictures, so it was pretty cool to learn about something I didn't know about growing up. It was special."

"It's not till you're down there that you feel just how hard it would have been for the people that went there. Just listening to the stories that they shared, it's sad.

"When I got back to my room, I had a little tear with my mum. It kind of came out of nowhere but it was quite emotional for my family just for me to be here, because no one from my family now has been to France, so for me to see with my own eyes where he was…that was special."

