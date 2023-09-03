80yo living in shed overwhelmed with support after house fire

A Givealittle page set up to help an 80-year-old Northland man living in a shed after his house burnt down has raised more than $28,000 in just three days.

The response has moved and overwhelmed Arnold Kalnins, whose home just east of Kaikohe was destroyed on 25 August.

He escaped only with the clothes he was wearing and his three puppies.

Kalnins was staggered by the outpouring of help and sympathy since the fire, much of it from people he had never met.

"I'm extremely grateful for all the support I've had. I couldn't say it strong enough," he said.

"I really do say a sincere, heartfelt thank you for all this kindness. I feel a bit bewildered, quite frankly, but also extremely grateful because it will make things easier."

Kalnins does not want to leave the property - he's worried about burglars, like the ones who earlier made off with his hot water cylinder - so he is now sleeping on a mattress on the floor of a cold, damp shed with no power or running water.

Things are looking up, however, with his son, Remo Kalnins, working on getting a cabin to put on the property.

Another priority for Kalnins, who now relies on friends to drive him to appointments in Kaikohe, is to replace his vehicle.

His trusty four-wheel-drive was parked next to the house and was also destroyed.

His hearing aids, also lost in the fire, are due to be replaced next week.

As of Saturday night, the Givealittle page set up by Remo Kalnins had raised more than $28,000 from more than 600 donors. Many donations came with heartfelt messages of sympathy and support.

Another Givealittle page set up by Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford raised close to $1200 before donors were directed to Remo Kalnins' page instead.

Kaikohe fire chief Bill Hutchinson has also been instrumental in raising awareness of Kalnins' plight and enlisting help.

Other locals have brought him food, blankets, clothing and a camping fridge.

By Peter de Graaf for rnz.co.nz