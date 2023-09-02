World
Associated Press

Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son died in crash with Princess Diana, dies at 94

10:12am
Fulham owner Mohamed Al Fayed waves to the crowd before the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage stadium.

Fulham owner Mohamed Al Fayed waves to the crowd before the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage stadium. (Source: Associated Press)

Mohamed Al Fayed, former owner of the famed Harrods department store in London whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died, his family said. He was 94.

Al Fayed, a self-made Egyptian businessman who was also a former owner of Fulham Football Club, was devastated by the death of son Dodi Fayed in the car crash in Paris with Princess Diana 26 years ago.

He spent the rest of his life mourning the loss and fighting the British Establishment he blamed for their deaths.

“Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday, August 30, 2023,″ his family said in a statement released by the Fulham club.

“He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones.″

Al Fayed was convinced that Dodi and Diana had been killed in a conspiracy masterminded by Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. He maintained that the royal family arranged the accident because they did not like Diana dating an Egyptian.

Al Fayed claimed that Diana was pregnant and planning to marry Dodi and that the royal family could not countenance the princess marrying a Muslim.

In 2008, Al Fayed told an inquest the list of alleged conspirators included Philip, then Prince Charles, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, Diana’s sister Sarah McCorquodale, two former London police chiefs and the CIA.

The inquest concluded that Diana and Dodi died because of the reckless actions of their driver and paparazzi chasing the couple.

