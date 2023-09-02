League
Dolphins dominate under-strength Warriors in Brisbane

21 mins ago
The Dolphins celebrate a try against the Warriors

The Dolphins celebrate a try against the Warriors (Source: Photosport)

The Dolphins have ensured the Warriors finished fourth on the NRL ladder with a 34-10 upset win at Suncorp Stadium.

The Warriors will now play the NRL minor premiers away in week one of the finals no matter what the result of the remaining games in round 27.

Andrew Webster was without eight front liners due to injury and a deliberate resting policy, but the Dolphins also had seven top-30 players unavailable.

Whether the comprehensive loss has an impact on the Warriors' finals campaign will play out in the weeks ahead.

The Dolphins started on fire in front of 35,438 fans with centre Tesi Niu finding winger Jack Bostock with a slick ball and the flying winger scoring out wide.

Half Sean O'Sullivan made it 12-0 with a classic show and go.

Prop Jarrod Wallace sent rookie utility Isaiya Katoa over with a sensational inside ball before season-leading try and points scorer Jamayne Isaako finished of a sweeping movement to give the hosts a 22-0 lead at the break.

The Warriors clicked into gear in the 57th minute with a try to hooker Freddy Lussick from dummy-half and winger Marcelo Montoya finished a long-range movement two minutes later.

When Dolphins hooker Max Plath, son of Brisbane Broncos legend John, scored it was all over. Veteran forward Kenny Bromwich iced the win with a runaway try under the sticks.

Isaako took his try-scoring tally to 24, three ahead of his nearest NRL rivals, and now has 244 points for the year and will finish top of the table.

The Warriors are set to make an early exit from Brisbane on flight later tonight back to Auckland to give themselves the best preparation for next week's first final where they will be away.

Wayne Bennett's men moved temporarily to 13th position, finishing the season with nine wins, after being tipped by some pundits to finish last and not win a match.

