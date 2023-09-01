US college sets record for women's sporting event crowd size

Nebraska's fight song begins, “There is no place like Nebraska.” When it comes to volleyball, those words never rang more true earlier this week.

The Cornhuskers laid claim to the world record for largest attendance at a women's sporting event with 92,003 filling Memorial Stadium for the Cornhuskers' volleyball match against Omaha yesterday afternoon.

The university took aim at the record last spring when it announced it would hold a daylong celebration of a sport that enjoys immense popularity in this state of fewer than two million.

The event began with an exhibition between in-state Division II powers Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State and was followed by the Huskers' three-set sweep of Omaha in a regular-season match. Country artist Scotty McCreery performed afterward.

The previous attendance record was 91,648, set during a Champions League football match when Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 5-2 at the Camp Nou Stadium in 2022.

A jam-packed Camp Nou watches the women's Champions League match between Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Source: Getty)

Memorial Stadium's official capacity is just over 85,000 for football, but that number was higher for this event because there were seats and standing room on the field.

Fans in red and white started their tailgate parties outside the stadium hours before first serve of an exhibition Wayne State won in three sets. The stadium was one-quarter full at the start of that match and gradually filled to capacity as players for Omaha and Nebraska were warming up.

There was a flyover during the national anthem and, minutes before first serve, coach John Cook led his Huskers into the stadium to the Tunnel Walk, the longtime tradition of the football team. Synchronized chants of “Go Big Red!” were heard all around.

Though 91,648 was widely acknowledged as the women’s sports attendance record, at least one match at the unofficial 1971 Women’s World Cup in Mexico City reportedly drew 110,000 people.