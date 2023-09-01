Tesla upgrades its cheapest electric car in New Zealand

One of the most popular electric vehicles in New Zealand has scored a makeover after Tesla revealed upgrades to its entry-level car.

A redesigned Tesla Model 3 launched on the company's website on Friday, with deliveries expected from January next year.

The new vehicle promises a longer range, safety improvements, and a touchscreen for back-seat passengers for the first time, though it will command a higher price.

(Source: Supplied)

Rumours about a potential upgrade for the US car maker's cheapest vehicle, dubbed Project Highland, began in March but intensified in June when a prototype was spotted under wraps in California.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside, the new Tesla Model 3 will feature a refined body shape designed to reduce drag and increase its range by more than 20km per charge, redesigned headlights with integrated fog lights, and new shades of red and grey in Australia and New Zealand.

Inside the vehicle, the Model 3 will add a streamlined steering wheel, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and acoustic glass to reduce noise.

(Source: Supplied)

Passengers in the rear of the vehicle will also be able to access climate controls for the first time following the addition of an eight-inch touchscreen between the front seats.

The upgraded Model 3 will feature a new battery mount and metal body structure for safety, and offer different wheel configurations.

Tesla's newest vehicle will cost more than its predecessor though, with the price of the cheapest configuration rising to $67,900 and the long-range version costing $76,200.

(Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

US automaker Tesla has remained the most popular electric vehicle brand in the country, though its Model 3 has been overtaken by its larger Model Y with sales of more than 2000 cars in the first six months of the year.