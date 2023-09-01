New Zealand
1News

Shelly Bay development canned as Sir Peter Jackson buys land

2:21pm

A $500 million dollar development at Wellington’s Shelly Bay has been pulled, with the land purchased by Sir Peter Jackson and his wife and business partner Fran Walsh.

In a statement provided to 1News, they said the coastline near Wellington Airport “holds a great deal of cultural and historical significance”.

The statement added they are looking forward to restoring the natural beauty of the bay.

The development had planned to include 700 apartments.

Shelly Bay in Wellington

Shelly Bay in Wellington (Source: 1News)

In September 2017, the Wellington City Council agreed to enter an agreement to sell and lease the land as part of a planned development by The Wellington Company.

The developer, Ian Cassels, said the project had been “incredibly challenging on multiple fronts” and that an enormous amount of work had gone into the project.

Some residents 1News spoke to this afternoon were happy with the decision to make the area more natural.

“I like Peter Jackson’s idea rather than have concrete buildings, with the beautiful view we have there at the moment,” one Seatoun resident said.

“I think it should be like Peter Jackson intends – all natural, because it is beautiful around here,” another said.

Wellington’s Mayor Tory Whanau said the City Council only found out about the sale this morning, and was looking forward to sitting down with the parties (involved) to discuss what was going to happen further.

By Emily Cooper

New ZealandWellingtonMovies

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man found dead in Wellington park, police investigating

Man found dead in Wellington park, police investigating

The man was found dead in Tanera Park in the suburb of Brooklyn about 3.45pm.

10:23am

Tools used to free woman who stuck hand to Wellington road

Tools used to free woman who stuck hand to Wellington road

Rail protesters resumed action this morning, with one woman trapping her hand to SH1 in Kilbirnie with a concrete-like substance.

Tue, Aug 29

0:33

Search for Breanna Muriwai continues a year after disappearance

Search for Breanna Muriwai continues a year after disappearance

Mon, Aug 28

Uni students engineer ways to give old police body armour new life

Uni students engineer ways to give old police body armour new life

Mon, Aug 28

The 'hidden history' of forced prison labour that built NZ

The 'hidden history' of forced prison labour that built NZ

Sun, Aug 27

6:13

Wellington hip hop dancers set sights on Portugal world champs

Wellington hip hop dancers set sights on Portugal world champs

Sat, Aug 26

1:58

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Eddie Jones jokes he tried to give visiting Hansen a Wallabies kit

2:03

Eddie Jones jokes he tried to give visiting Hansen a Wallabies kit

19 mins ago

BREAKING

Location of lost flight MH370 may have been found

Location of lost flight MH370 may have been found

37 mins ago

UN chief warns global distrust, division a 'recipe for annihilation'

UN chief warns global distrust, division a 'recipe for annihilation'

53 mins ago

Photo released of 68-year-old woman missing in Auckland

Photo released of 68-year-old woman missing in Auckland

6:12pm

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch Maui wildfire fund

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch Maui wildfire fund

5:55pm

Overseas-trained doctors work for Uber due to registration issues

Overseas-trained doctors work for Uber due to registration issues

More from Entertainment

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Filmmaker and producer Jamie Christopher is said to have passed away at his Los Angeles home from heart complications.

1:10pm

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

It comes after Kanye exposed his bare bum to tourists in neighbouring boats while riding a river taxi in Venice’s famed canals.

10:12pm

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Thu, Aug 31

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Thu, Aug 31

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

Thu, Aug 31