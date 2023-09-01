New Zealand
Murder-accused on the run after cutting monitoring bracelet

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
2:01pm
Hendrix Kahia is wanted for arrest.

Hendrix Kahia is wanted for arrest. (Source: Supplied)

A man accused of murder has gone missing after cutting off an electronically-monitored bracelet and fleeing his bail address.

Hendrix Kahia, 39, was meant to appear in Rotorua's High Court to stand trial for murder last week on Monday August, 21.

Today, Justice Layne Harvey released the reason why the trial did not go ahead.

Hendrix had been granted bail to be electronically-monitored at an address in Rotorua, Harvey explained.

However, late in July it was found he had cut off his bracelet and "could not be found".

"The trial is adjourned because Mr Kahia is still at large," Harvey said.

Corrections also confirmed the situation in a response to 1News.

"A person who had been on EM bail since September 2022 removed their EM bracelet and absconded from their bail address on Friday July 28," a Corrections spokesperson said.

"Corrections was aware the person had removed their device immediately when an alert was triggered. A field officer attended their bail address and confirmed the person had removed the device and absconded."

Police were notified and began inquires to try and locate Kahia, who still remains missing.

Police issued a plea to the public for help finding the murder-accused earlier this week, stating he should not be approached.

"Kahia is thought to be in the Taupō area, but also has links to Auckland and Rotorua," police said.

"Police would like to remind the public that those found to be assisting Hendrix to evade arrest may face charges."

