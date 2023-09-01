Women's Sport
AAP

FIFA boss Infantino breaks silence on Rubiales kiss

8:30pm
FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (Source: 1News)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has spoken out for the first time about Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales' actions at the women's World Cup final.

Rubiales has came under heavy criticism after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the victory ceremony after Spain beat England 1-0 to win a first women's world title on August 20.

"The well-deserved celebrations for these magnificent champions were spoiled by what happened after the final whistle," Infantino wrote on Instagram.

"This should never have happened," he said.

"But it did happen and FIFA's disciplinary bodies immediately assumed their responsibility and took the necessary actions."

Disciplinary proceedings would "continue their legitimate course," Infantino, who was present at the trophy presentation, said.

"On our side, we should continue to focus on how to further support women and women's football in future, both on and off the pitch.

"Upholding true values and respecting the players as persons as well as for their fantastic performances."

Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual and has refused to resign, although RFEF regional leaders are among those who want him to step down, while Hermoso has said she did not consent to the kiss.

Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA which has launched an ethics probe.

The Spanish administrative court for sport is also investigating the incident.

Women's SportFIFA World CupUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Spain football exec slams 'false feminists' as kiss row intensifies

Spain football exec slams 'false feminists' as kiss row intensifies

Player Jenni Hermoso said that "in no moment" did she consent to a kiss on the lips by Luis Rubiales.

Sat, Aug 26

FIFA opens case against Spain football exec over unwanted kiss

FIFA opens case against Spain football exec over unwanted kiss

Luis Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony at the Women's World Cup.

Fri, Aug 25

Spain's Hermoso seeks action over football chief's unwanted kiss

Spain's Hermoso seeks action over football chief's unwanted kiss

Thu, Aug 24

Spanish football exec apologises for unwanted kiss of World Cup star

Spanish football exec apologises for unwanted kiss of World Cup star

Tue, Aug 22

Spain's World Cup winner learns of father's death after final

Spain's World Cup winner learns of father's death after final

Mon, Aug 21

England coach Wiegman feels pain of second WWC final loss

England coach Wiegman feels pain of second WWC final loss

Mon, Aug 21

4:51

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Japan PM stages live seismic drill, 100 years after deadly quake

Japan PM stages live seismic drill, 100 years after deadly quake

18 mins ago

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

33 mins ago

Trio found dead off-grid in US were trying to escape society

Trio found dead off-grid in US were trying to escape society

48 mins ago

Celebrations as Whakapapa ski field turns 70

4:36

Celebrations as Whakapapa ski field turns 70

8:30pm

FIFA boss Infantino breaks silence on Rubiales kiss

FIFA boss Infantino breaks silence on Rubiales kiss

8:15pm

Prince Harry told to 'get over' mum Diana's death

Prince Harry told to 'get over' mum Diana's death

More from Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son's name

Kardashian previously admitted that she initially found it tough to develop a bond with Tatum.

18 mins ago

Prince Harry told to 'get over' mum Diana's death

Prince Harry told to 'get over' mum Diana's death

After opening up about his mental health struggles over the death of Princess Diana and his time in Afghanistan, Prince Harry has been told to “get over it” by Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands.

8:15pm

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

1:10pm

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

10:12pm

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Thu, Aug 31