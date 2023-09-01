Shelly Bay development canned as Sir Peter Jackson buys land

A $500 million dollar development at Wellington’s Shelly Bay has been pulled, with the land purchased by Sir Peter Jackson and his wife and business partner Fran Walsh.

In a statement provided to 1News, they said the coastline near Wellington Airport “holds a great deal of cultural and historical significance”.

The statement added they are looking forward to restoring the natural beauty of the bay.

The development had planned to include 700 apartments.

In September 2017, the Wellington City Council agreed to enter an agreement to sell and lease the land as part of a planned development by The Wellington Company.

The developer, Ian Cassels, said the project had been “incredibly challenging on multiple fronts” and that an enormous amount of work had gone into the project.

Some residents 1News spoke to this afternoon were happy with the decision to make the area more natural.

“I like Peter Jackson’s idea rather than have concrete buildings, with the beautiful view we have there at the moment,” one Seatoun resident said.

“I think it should be like Peter Jackson intends – all natural, because it is beautiful around here,” another said.

Wellington’s Mayor Tory Whanau said the City Council only found out about the sale this morning, and was looking forward to sitting down with the parties (involved) to discuss what was going to happen further.

By Emily Cooper