World
Associated Press

Backstreet Boys singer accused of historical sexual assaults

4:44pm
Nick Carter, who rose to fame in 1993 with the band Backstreet Boys, is being sued for sexual assault allegations.

Nick Carter, who rose to fame in 1993 with the band Backstreet Boys, is being sued for sexual assault allegations. (Source: Getty)

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has won a favourable ruling in one of two civil lawsuits filed against him in Nevada, one by a woman who alleges he raped her on his tour bus in Washington state in 2001 and another by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her on his boat off Florida in 2003.

A state court judge on Wednesday (local time) declined to dismiss a counter suit that Carter and his attorneys brought alleging defamation by three people in the first case, which was filed last December by a Nevada woman, now 40, who alleges that Carter attacked her on his tour bus after a concert in Tacoma, Washington, when she was 17 years old.

“He told plaintiff she would go to jail if she told anyone what happened between them,” the woman's lawsuit said. “He said that he was Nick Carter and that he had the power to do that.”

The other case involving the Florida allegations was filed in Clark County District Court.

Carter, now 43, lives in Las Vegas. He has denied the allegations of sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress the two women make against him. Each woman seeks unspecified monetary damages greater than $30,000.

Carter appeared with his attorney in court Wednesday when Clark County District Court Judge Nancy Allf declined to dismiss his counterclaim accusing three people - including a third woman who alleged he raped her in 2003 - of defamation, conspiracy and abuse of process.

The judge's decision means that woman, Melissa Schuman, and her father, Jerome Schuman, will have to answer Carter's allegations that they have waged a campaign to profit from his fame. Carter is seeking more than $2.3 million in damages.

“For years, Melissa and Jerome Schuman have been conspiring with anyone they could manipulate to drum up false claims against Nick Carter in a brazen attempt to get rich off of him,” Carter’s attorney, Liane Wakayama said in a statement Thursday to The Associated Press.

Schuman lost her bid in California in 2018 to have prosecutors bring a criminal complaint against Carter based on her allegation that he forced her into sex in his Los Angeles-area apartment.

Carter has denied Schulman’s accusations that he raped her. He did not speak during Wednesday's court hearing.

Attorney Alan Greenberg, representing the Schumans, maintained in court that Carter was a public figure, that the allegations against him have merit and that Melissa Schuman reported to two friends and a therapist in 2003 that she had been sexually assaulted.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they were sexually assaulted, but Schuman has spoken publicly about her experience and approved of the use of her name.

Carter's attorneys maintain that the Schumans did not make their allegations public until late 2017, after a broad social movement galvanised by the hashtag #MeToo began exposing previously untold cases of sexual violence.

They also allege the Schumans “recruited” the woman who accused Carter of sexual assault in Florida.

That plaintiff, who lives in York County, Pennsylvania, asks in court documents to be identified only by her initials. She alleges that Carter raped her on his yacht in 2003 when she was 15 years old and they met in Marathon, Florida.

“This case illustrates how much time, courage, and perseverance it takes for victims and survivors to come forward about child sexual abuse and seek justice,” Margaret Mabie, the woman's New York-based attorney, said in a statement.

“Despite numerous complaints about Carter’s past conduct towards young women, his victims continue to struggle to hold (him) publicly accountable for his harms against them,” Mabie said.

The Backstreet Boys formed in 1993 and are best known for such hits as I Want It That Way, As Long as You Love Me and Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth AmericaMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

UN chief warns global distrust, division a 'recipe for annihilation'

UN chief warns global distrust, division a 'recipe for annihilation'

An alarming rise in global distrust and division coupled with efforts by countries to improve the accuracy and destructive power of nuclear weapons is “a recipe for annihilation,” the United Nations chief warned.

38 mins ago

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch Maui wildfire fund

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch Maui wildfire fund

The stars, both of whom have connections with Hawaii, have launched a fund for Maui residents who were displaced due to the recent wildfires.

6:12pm

Former Youtube parenting influencer arrested for alleged child abuse

Former Youtube parenting influencer arrested for alleged child abuse

5:35pm

Man arrested for attempted break-in of UFC boss Dana White's home

Man arrested for attempted break-in of UFC boss Dana White's home

3:07pm

January 6 US Capitol riot: Two ex-Proud Boys get lengthy sentences

January 6 US Capitol riot: Two ex-Proud Boys get lengthy sentences

1:42pm

50 Cent allegedly leaves fan with head gash after throwing mic

50 Cent allegedly leaves fan with head gash after throwing mic

12:56pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

4 mins ago

Eddie Jones jokes he tried to give visiting Hansen a Wallabies kit

2:03

Eddie Jones jokes he tried to give visiting Hansen a Wallabies kit

20 mins ago

BREAKING

Location of lost flight MH370 may have been found

Location of lost flight MH370 may have been found

38 mins ago

UN chief warns global distrust, division a 'recipe for annihilation'

UN chief warns global distrust, division a 'recipe for annihilation'

54 mins ago

Photo released of 68-year-old woman missing in Auckland

Photo released of 68-year-old woman missing in Auckland

6:12pm

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch Maui wildfire fund

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch Maui wildfire fund

5:55pm

Overseas-trained doctors work for Uber due to registration issues

Overseas-trained doctors work for Uber due to registration issues

More from Entertainment

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Filmmaker and producer Jamie Christopher is said to have passed away at his Los Angeles home from heart complications.

1:10pm

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

It comes after Kanye exposed his bare bum to tourists in neighbouring boats while riding a river taxi in Venice’s famed canals.

10:12pm

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Thu, Aug 31

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Thu, Aug 31

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

Thu, Aug 31