Politics

rnz.co.nz

Auckland Council confirms partial sale of Auckland Airport shares

11:12am

(Source: 1News)

Auckland Council has sold seven per cent of its shares in Auckland Airport, chief executive Phil Wilson says.

The partial selldown for an average of $8.11 per share brought in $833 million in total.

The sale represented a third of the council's shareholding. It retains an 11.08% stake in the airport.

The council said the money would be used to reduce council debt.

Wilson said it was a positive outcome for the council and for the residents and ratepayers of Tāmaki Makaurau.

"The result is a significant return that will offset our existing debt profile and lower future interest costs."

It was the only share sale of its size in New Zealand to be sold at a premium to the market traded price, he said.

The council voted in June to sell the 7% percent stake, after earlier proposals from Mayor Wayne Brown for the sale of the entire 18% stake, and then 8%, failed to get support. Brown's compromise proposal was passed 14 votes to six, with one abstention.

Group chief financial officer Peter Gudsell said the council, with professional advice, put in place a structured process to manage the sale "which balanced the council's objectives of maximising the sale value with an appropriate timeframe".

"We also monitored market conditions, including the timing of company, Commerce Commission and macro-economic information releases."

Selling the shares after the release of the airport's latest annual results on August 24 allowed for a fully informed market and ensured they were engaging with the broadest pool of potential buyers, he said.

"We have been advised that the shares were widely distributed to domestic and international wholesale investors and New Zealand retail investors via the broker network."

The sale price of $833m price was net of any fees, which were at the "low end of responses received from brokers", the council's statement said.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAucklandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man in custody after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

Man in custody after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

Police had previously released CCTV images of the man in an effort to locate him.

9:30am

Man dies following assault in Auckland, homicide probe launched

Man dies following assault in Auckland, homicide probe launched

Police were called to a restaurant in Mt Roskill about 12.54am after a man was found unresponsive following an assault.

9:00am

Govt launches 'Grocery Code of Conduct' for supermarkets

Govt launches 'Grocery Code of Conduct' for supermarkets

8:28am

3:58

Jack Tame: Has Labour lived up to its ambitious campaign promises?

Jack Tame: Has Labour lived up to its ambitious campaign promises?

5:00am

National’s tax plan would see house prices rise - experts

National’s tax plan would see house prices rise - experts

7:00pm

2:35

Watch: Man spotted hanging onto the back of Auckland bus

Watch: Man spotted hanging onto the back of Auckland bus

6:39pm

0:06

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

BREAKING

Murder-accused on the run after cutting monitoring bracelet

Murder-accused on the run after cutting monitoring bracelet

12 mins ago

US college sets record for women's sporting event crowd size

US college sets record for women's sporting event crowd size

13 mins ago

Ukraine says it has developed a long-range weapon

Ukraine says it has developed a long-range weapon

26 mins ago

January 6 US Capitol riot: Two ex-Proud Boys get lengthy sentences

January 6 US Capitol riot: Two ex-Proud Boys get lengthy sentences

43 mins ago

Killer mum Lauren Dickason to be sentenced in December

Killer mum Lauren Dickason to be sentenced in December

58 mins ago

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

More from Entertainment

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Star Wars and Harry Potter director dies aged 52

Filmmaker and producer Jamie Christopher is said to have passed away at his Los Angeles home from heart complications.

58 mins ago

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

Kim Kardashian 'desperately embarrassed' by Kanye's antics

It comes after Kanye exposed his bare bum to tourists in neighbouring boats while riding a river taxi in Venice’s famed canals.

10:12pm

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

3:43pm

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Thu, Aug 31

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

Thu, Aug 31