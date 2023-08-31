World
Thousands hurl tomatoes at each other in Spain's Tomatina party

2:00pm
A woman reacts during the annual tomato fight fiesta called "Tomatina" in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain.

A woman reacts during the annual tomato fight fiesta called "Tomatina" in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain. (Source: Associated Press)

Some 15,000 people, including many tourists, pasted each other with tomatoes overnight as Spain's annual "Tomatina" street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol.

Workers on trucks tipped 120 tons of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw.

The street fight leaves both the street, its houses and participants drenched in red pulp.

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain.

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta, in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain. (Source: Associated Press)

Tickets for the festival start at €12 (NZ$22).

The town hoses down the area and the revellers shower off within minutes of the hour-long noon battle finishing.

Women react as they throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta.

Women react as they throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina", tomato fight fiesta. (Source: Associated Press)

The festival, held on the last Wednesday of August, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town, located in a tomato-producing region.

Media attention in the 1980s turned it into a national and international event, drawing participants from every corner of the world.

People are photographed inside a house during the annual tomato fight fiesta called "Tomatina" in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain.

People are photographed inside a house during the annual tomato fight fiesta called "Tomatina" in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain. (Source: Associated Press)

Participants use swimming goggles to protect their eyes and usually dress in T-shirts and shorts.

A woman reacts during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta.

A woman reacts during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta. (Source: Associated Press)

The party is ranked by Spain as an international tourism attraction.

