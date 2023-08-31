World
AAP

Missing NSW man would 'brag' about women before vanishing

8:17pm
Robert Dickie, 71, was last seen leaving his Elong Elong home on foot on June 14, 2016.

Robert Dickie, 71, was last seen leaving his Elong Elong home on foot on June 14, 2016. (Source: NSW Police)

A man who disappeared from his rural property used to brag about his relationships with other women, before introducing his neighbour to a "very good friend" who's accused of murdering him.

Robert Dickie introduced Kylie So, 51, to his neighbour Sandra Weavers on the morning of June 14, 2016.

Weavers said So was introduced as "a very, very good friend" of Dickie, but the conversation became awkward when it turned to how long she would stay.

"Bob proceeded to put his head down, couldn't look at me anymore, and the conversation was abruptly stopped," Weavers told the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday.

So is accused of murdering the 71-year-old within hours of that meeting and has pleaded not guilty.

She was extradited from New Zealand in 2020, where she returned the same month Dickie disappeared.

Dickie is believed to be dead, however his body has not been found.

His son Damien Dickie previously said he thought "an evil person" had fed his father to his own dogs.

He said he formed the theory the day he met So while searching for his father at the 36-hectare Elong Elong property, when she introduced herself as Dickie's wife.

Dickie engaged So as a sex worker years before the pair had resumed communicating in March 2016 and she travelled from New Zealand to central west NSW that June.

Prosecutor Liam Shaw has asked Justice Mark Ierace to infer Dickie told So she would not be staying long-term at the property, leading to a "blood shedding event" in his bedroom.

Drops of blood were later found on his bed and mattress, spattered on walls and underneath carpet.

So's barrister Ian Nash suggested Weavers attributed more significance to their interaction by the time she spoke to police investigating Dickie's disappearance.

"The significance of this look … might have been magnified by the fact that you suspected he was dead on the property," Nash said, which Weavers "categorically" denied.

Weavers said Dickie engaged in short-term relationships with women.

"(He) was a lonely old man and he had sex on his brain, that's what he thought about and it was common knowledge to us," Weavers said.

She once caught a glimpse of a woman at his property, but knew of others.

"Bob would brag about it," she said.

Her husband Gary met Dickie when he offered to help move some furniture as the Weavers were moving in.

They had occasional interactions after that and the pair discussed women once or twice.

"He used to go to Forbes (and) pick up girls from down there, bring them back for the weekend," Weavers recalled Dickie telling him.

Some of the women used drugs.

"He told me he's brought them home to see if he can dry them out," Weavers said.

So claims Dickie left the property in the company of other people, telling her he was going to a party, but never returning.

Nash told the court it is a reasonable possibility.

Dickie's "lifestyle" of having vulnerable, drug-addicted women stay at his property brought him into contact with a certain "millieu", and he may not have told So the truth about why he was meeting with them, Mr Nash told the court as the trial began.

The trial continues on Friday.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Son and community farewell poisonous mushroom victims

Son and community farewell poisonous mushroom victims

Hundreds of locals filed into the memorial service to farewell their much-loved neighbours.

6:20pm

Qantas accused of advertising tickets for cancelled flights

Qantas accused of advertising tickets for cancelled flights

Qantas is facing court action as the consumer watchdog alleges the national carrier advertised tickets for 8000 flights that had already been cancelled.

4:57pm

Body of Sydney woman found four years after killing

Body of Sydney woman found four years after killing

3:09pm

Road rage incident sees woman hurl wing mirror through window

Road rage incident sees woman hurl wing mirror through window

11:21am

1:26

US man arrested months after finding $8400 in cash in parking lot

US man arrested months after finding $8400 in cash in parking lot

Wed, Aug 30

Aus man wins $300k payout after suing judge over imprisonment

Aus man wins $300k payout after suing judge over imprisonment

Wed, Aug 30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

North Korea has simulated nuclear attacks, occupation of South Korea

North Korea has simulated nuclear attacks, occupation of South Korea

40 mins ago

How young designers are challenging the fashion industry

2:05

How young designers are challenging the fashion industry

8:37pm

Whopper lie? Food stylist on 'misleading' Burger King menu photos

Whopper lie? Food stylist on 'misleading' Burger King menu photos

8:17pm

Missing NSW man would 'brag' about women before vanishing

Missing NSW man would 'brag' about women before vanishing

7:48pm

Seal vs Shark: meet the kayaker who saw the oceanic battle

4:20

Seal vs Shark: meet the kayaker who saw the oceanic battle

7:23pm

Dane Coles: Legacy, trust, and what his fairytale finish looks like

2:17

Dane Coles: Legacy, trust, and what his fairytale finish looks like

More from Entertainment

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

She posted a carousel of images from a party including images of her adopted twins Estere and Stella, both 11, as well as her 17-year-old daughter Mercy.

3:43pm

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

She said Hefner always said he would "rather be deaf" than give up on sexual activity.

5:00am

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

5:00am

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Wed, Aug 30

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Wed, Aug 30