World
Associated Press

Five million bees fall off truck on Canadian highway

1:30pm
Beekeeper Terri Faloney uses her hand to remove bees from a car.

Beekeeper Terri Faloney uses her hand to remove bees from a car. (Source: Associated Press)

Drivers west of Toronto were warned to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road.

Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6.15am (local time) reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck and spilled onto Guelph Line in Burlington, Ontario, just west of Toronto.

It was "quite the scene", Constable Ryan Anderson said.

Beekeeper Tyler Trute removes bees from a car after five million were released when hives fell off a truck in Ontario, Canada.

Beekeeper Tyler Trute removes bees from a car after five million were released when hives fell off a truck in Ontario, Canada. (Source: Associated Press)

"Crates were literally on the road and swarms of bees were flying around," he said.

"The initial beekeeper that was on scene was apparently stung a few times."

The scene prompted police to warn drivers to close their windows as they passed by and for pedestrians to avoid the area.

About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help.

Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene, Anderson said.

Beekeepers return bees after they fell from a truck carrying hives which swerved on Guelph Line road causing the hives to fall and release bees in Burlington, Ontario.

Beekeepers return bees after they fell from a truck carrying hives which swerved on Guelph Line road causing the hives to fall and release bees in Burlington, Ontario. (Source: Associated Press)

By around 9.15am, police said most of the five million bees had been safely collected and the crates were being hauled away.

Some crates had been left behind for the uncollected bees to return to them on their own.

A colony of honeybees in summer has around 50,000 to 80,000 bees, according to the Canadian Honey Council, a national association of beekeepers.

WorldNorth AmericaAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Massive 4.3 metre, 364kg alligator captured in Mississippi

Massive 4.3 metre, 364kg alligator captured in Mississippi

After capturing the animal, the hunters hoisted it with a forklift and posed for pictures.

12:22pm

US politician Mitch McConnell freezes while speaking with reporters

US politician Mitch McConnell freezes while speaking with reporters

It's the second time in recent weeks the 81-year-old Senate Republican leader has struggled while fronting the media.

9:34am

0:58

Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida, Georgia

Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida, Georgia

8:00am

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

6:34pm

US rapist caught a year after escaping prison on jet ski

US rapist caught a year after escaping prison on jet ski

4:54pm

127-year-old water main gives way under NYC's Times Square

127-year-old water main gives way under NYC's Times Square

4:25pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

Madonna hosts huge party as she continues fight back from illness

20 mins ago

'Too many cows' - Security called as protesters disrupt Parliament

0:43

'Too many cows' - Security called as protesters disrupt Parliament

35 mins ago

Body of Sydney woman found four years after killing

Body of Sydney woman found four years after killing

55 mins ago

Cheeky orangutan sets off fire alarm at Auckland Zoo

Cheeky orangutan sets off fire alarm at Auckland Zoo

2:37pm

Warriors weigh up possible playoffs opposition

Warriors weigh up possible playoffs opposition

2:22pm

Tech glitch halts Auckland bus, train, ferry departure boards

Tech glitch halts Auckland bus, train, ferry departure boards

More from Entertainment

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

She said Hefner always said he would "rather be deaf" than give up on sexual activity.

5:00am

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

New Zealand Fashion Week is in full swing, with a familiar face making an appearance, Te Pāti Māori’s Rawiri Waititi.

5:00am

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Wed, Aug 30

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Wed, Aug 30

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Wed, Aug 30