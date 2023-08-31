Failed Fitness Test: New Zealand Rugby leadership put on notice

The much-awaited report into the governance of New Zealand Rugby landed with a dull, glossy thud this morning, affirming the already widely-held belief that the governance structures of the national body require a substantial overhaul.

In its two key recommendations, the review panel, chaired by prominent company director David Pilkington, asserts the need for “an independent process to ensure the appointment of an appropriately skilled, high-performing, independent board” and the creation of a new “Stakeholder Council” to ensure “all key voices across rugby are heard”.

The review, demanded by the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association in return for their agreement to New Zealand Rugby’s partnership with private equity firm, Silver Lake, and funded by New Zealand Rugby, was believed to have a budgeted cost of $350,000. Sources say that cost has ballooned and may in fact be closer to $700,000.

The report states it held interviews with close to 200 individuals, while also conducting public surveys and accepting written submissions. In outlining the challenges faced by rugby in New Zealand the review panel found, among others:

Participation rates are static if not declining.

The structure of professional competitions in the domestic market needed addressing. It is financially unsustainable.

Fan engagement is under challenge.

Planning is substandard. Funding flows from NZR to Provincial Unions are only partly aligned to strategy and mutual accountability is minimal to non-existent.

The report will have been met with mixed feelings by all stakeholders in the game. The New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association (NZRPA) will have been encouraged by the recommendation to form a “Stakeholder Council” as this was a concept included in their submission to the review panel. The panel has concluded that the NZRPA should also be represented on that panel.

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan speaks to NZR CEO Mark Robinson and NZR chai Dame Patsy Reddy. (Source: Photosport)

However, the report has labelled by the NZRPA, “a power bloc”, stating it “can also exercise considerable influence over NZR as was the case with the proposed private equity deal with Silver Lake.”

The underlying theme of the review is the disconnect between New Zealand Rugby, an Incorporated Society, and its members, the Provincial Unions. In one particularly scathing paragraph, the review found:

”Unfortunately, over time, it has apparently become the conventional wisdom within NZR that the Unions cannot be trusted with sensitive information. It is understandable that this reluctance to share information with the PUs might be extended to NZR directors seen as owing their positions on the board to the member Unions.”

It also questioned why the Provincial Unions considered themselves to be the ‘owners’ of New Zealand Rugby rather than the beneficiaries of the organisation they are members of.

”This ownership mentality brings the risk of considerable overreach by member Unions into matters that are—or should be—mandated to the national body. Besides being an unhelpful attitude to bring to a federation, it carries opportunity costs to their own performance, distracting them from attending to their own responsibilities.”

The review found that the NPC in its current form was unsustainable without NZR funding and questioned the current allocation of funds at provincial level. It found that almost 60% of NPC Provincial Union annual spend is filtered into high performance programmes, while just 21% is used for community rugby initiatives.

Julian Savea makes a bruising run in the NPC final. (Source: Photosport)

Ultimately, however, the main thrust of the review was the need to make board appointments that fit within the complex world of the organisation. It says the current three-tier board selection process which involves elected, nominated and appointed board members should be scrapped, replaced by a professional appointment process.

This would involve changes to the constitution of New Zealand Rugby. It has also called for the current Appointments and Remuneration Committee of the board to be replaced by an independent Appointments Panel.

In essence, the review has found the current board has not been effective in setting the direction of the organisation, nor has it been able to always operate in the best interests of New Zealand Rugby. In reviewing the performance of New Zealand Rugby the report was unequivocal on the matter of the overarching strategy put on place. It states:

“The high-level strategic plan (Strategy 2025)42 mixes up ends and means, desired outcomes and planned actions, strategies and tactics. Headline statements such the four labelled ‘strategic pillars’ (Winning with mana; Rugby at the heart of our communities; Loved game, loved brands; Unleashing rugby’s commercial potential) may be good sound bites but do not create a framework for stakeholders to hold NZR accountable.”

Schools Rugby was also a matter for consideration in the review. New Zealand Rugby have sought for some time to bring the schools game into its remit, an overture that has been rebuked consistently by New Zealand secondary schools who believe the central body is not equipped to operate within the educational space.

King's College First XV players kneel in front of their schoolmates after a 1A match. (Source: Photosport)

The review panel found that, “Views on whether school rugby can be centrally led seem mixed. Despite three years of effort, NZR management have concluded they have been pursuing an outcome that cannot be controlled and have wisely refocused their efforts on an overarching ‘teenage approach’ to rugby.”

In a nod to the importance of school rugby to the wider rugby eco-system, the review panel argued that the New Zealand Secondary Schools Rugby Union, an Associate Member of New Zealand Rugby, should be afforded a seat on the “Stakeholder Council.” It also suggested places should be found on the panel for representatives of Women in Rugby Aotearoa, Super Rugby clubs, Maori Rugby and Pasifika Advisory groups, and Sport NZ.

This is the ninth review into New Zealand Rugby matters in the last six years. It is now publicly available.