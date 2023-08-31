World
Associated Press

At least 38 dead in Johannesburg building fire

14 mins ago
The fire broke out at a building in central Johannesburg early on Thursday morning (local time).

The fire broke out at a building in central Johannesburg early on Thursday morning (local time). (Source: X/CityfJoburgZA)

Emergency services say at least 38 people died in a fire in a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city.

Emergency Management Services said another 43 people were injured in the blaze, which that broke out in the predawn hours Thursday (local time).

Spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said a search and recovery operation was underway, and it was likely the death toll would rise.

Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building in downtown Johannesburg.

