Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin buried in private service

A private burial has been held for Yevgeny Prigozhin, ending a tumultuous journey from St Petersburg street thug to Kremlin-financed mercenary leader, following a suspicious plane crash two months after his brief mutiny that challenged the authority of President Vladimir Putin.

His spokespeople said overnight a service took place behind closed doors, and directed "those who wish to bid their farewell" to the 62-year-old head of the Wagner private military contractor to go to the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his hometown.

Their statement ended media speculation on where and when Prigozhin would be laid to rest, with his funeral shrouded in secrecy.

A wooden cross towered over his grave covered with flowers and two flags nearby — a Russian tricolor and a black Wagner flag.

Russian media cited unidentified sources as saying Prigozhin was laid to rest without any publicity, per his family's wishes.

Members of the Russian National Guard stood along the fence at the cemetery, steering visitors away after it closed for the day.

Putin's spokesman said the president would not attend the service.

The Russian leader had decried the armed rebellion in June as "treason" and "a stab in the back".

The secrecy and confusion surrounding the funeral of Prigozhin and his top lieutenants reflected a dilemma faced by the Kremlin amid swirling speculation that the crash was likely a vendetta for his June 23 to 24 uprising.

While it tried to avoid any pomp-filled ceremony for him, the Kremlin couldn't afford to denigrate Prigozhin, who reportedly received Russia's highest award for leading Wagner forces in Ukraine and was idolised by many of the country's hawks.

Putin's comments on Prigozhin's death reflected that careful stand.

He noted last week that Wagner leaders "made a significant contribution" to the fighting in Ukraine and described Prigozhin as a "talented businessman" and "a man of difficult fate" who had "made serious mistakes in life".

Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin political analyst, noted that Prigozhin has become a legendary figure for his supporters who are increasingly critical of the authorities.

"Prigozhin's funeral raises an issue of communication between the bureaucratic Russian government system that doesn't have much political potential and politically active patriotic segment of the Russian public," Markov said.

The country's top criminal investigation agency, the Investigative Committee, officially confirmed Prigozhin's death.

The committee didn't say what might have caused Prigozhin's business jet to plummet from the sky on August 23, minutes after taking off from Moscow for St Petersburg.

Just before the crash, Prigozhin had reportedly returned from a trip to Africa, where he sought to expand Wagner Group's activities.