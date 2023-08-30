World
Associated Press

US rapist caught a year after escaping prison on jet ski

4:54pm
Samuel Paul Hartman.

Samuel Paul Hartman. (Source: Arkansas Department of Corrections)

A convicted rapist who authorities say used a jet ski during an escape from an Arkansas prison last year was arrested today in West Virginia, the US Marshals Service said.

Samuel Paul Hartman, 39, was arrested along with his wife, his mother and his mother's boyfriend at a hotel in Lewisburg, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

The women are accused of helping Hartman escape in August 2022 from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 155km east of Little Rock.

Hartman was on a work detail in a field near the detention facility when a pickup truck with the women inside approached.

Several gunshots were fired at a corrections officer from the waiting vehicle as Hartman ran to it.

The vehicle fled to two jet skis staged near the Mississippi River not far from the prison, the statement said.

Police have said the abandoned jet skis were found on the Mississippi side of the river and that a witness reported seeing one man and two women riding them.

Investigators later determined that Hartman's mother had ties to West Virginia. Making the arrests this week were US marshals and officers with the West Virginia State Police, the Lewisburg Police Department and the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office.

Arrested along with Hartman were his wife, 39-year-old Misty Hartman, his mother, Linda Annette White, 61, and Rodney Trent, 52, identified by the Marshals Service as White's boyfriend.

Trent faces felony charges of harbouring a sex offender and of assisting Hartman and the two women, the Marshals Service said. The service did not say what charges Misty Hartman and White would face.

An Arkansas Department of Corrections spokeswoman said she expected the suspects to be extradited to Arkansas as soon as possible.

Hartman, 39, was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for a rape conviction out of Franklin County, Arkansas.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

The news crew were reporting on a string of robberies when they were unexpectedly approached by three armed men wearing ski masks.

5 mins ago

127-year-old water main gives way under NYC's Times Square

127-year-old water main gives way under NYC's Times Square

It quickly delivered a wet reminder of the perils of ageing infrastructure beneath the city's crowded streets.

4:25pm

Hurricane Idalia predicted to smash into Florida as Cat 4 storm

Hurricane Idalia predicted to smash into Florida as Cat 4 storm

4:00pm

'Grave site' - US fights plans for new Titanic expedition

'Grave site' - US fights plans for new Titanic expedition

2:50pm

More charges for Canada man accused of selling deadly substance

More charges for Canada man accused of selling deadly substance

7:07am

Aus man jailed for raping masked intruder in home

Aus man jailed for raping masked intruder in home

9:00pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

25 mins ago

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

48 mins ago

KiwiSaver funds invested in 'harmful' companies hits record high

KiwiSaver funds invested in 'harmful' companies hits record high

5:34pm

Airline to test adult-only zone without babies and kids

Airline to test adult-only zone without babies and kids

5:14pm

OlyWhites take another step to Paris with wet win over Fiji

OlyWhites take another step to Paris with wet win over Fiji

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

The creator of the popular Netflix Suits series has also revealed that the royal family obtained unfilmed Suits scripts.

11:50am

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

The organisers said it was significant to be able to announce such a recognisable name so early in the festival schedule.

9:02am

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

8:04am

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Tue, Aug 29

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Mon, Aug 28