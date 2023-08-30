World
Associated Press

More charges for Canada man accused of selling deadly substance

7:07am
Kenneth Law has been arrested after selling chemicals online, resulting in the deaths of 88 individuals.

Canadian police said they are charging a man with 12 additional counts of counselling and aiding suicide for allegedly selling lethal substances on the internet to people at risk of self harm.

An international investigation is underway following the arrest in Canada earlier this year of Kenneth Law, who was initially charged with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide.

Canadian police said Law, from the Toronto area, used a series of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested.

British police are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the UK linked to the websites.

Canadian police said Law is suspected of sending at least 1200 packages to more than 40 countries. Authorities in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand also have launched investigations.

The 12 new charges against Law are related to cases in Ontario, where the 57-year-old now faces 14 charges. York Regional Police Inspector Simon James said the victims are from across the Canadian province and range in age from 16 to 36.

"We are aware of police investigations going on in jurisdictions outside the province of Ontario, and we are cooperating and sharing information with law enforcement on a global scale," James said.

Britain's National Crime Agency said it has identified 232 people in the UK who bought products from the websites in the two years up to April, 88 of whom died. The agency said it was investigating whether any crimes had been committed in the UK.

James, the Ontario officer, said a joint task force is investigating the Ontario cases and it includes 11 police jurisdictions in the Canadian province.

It is against the law in Canada for someone to recommend suicide, although assisted suicide has been legal since 2016 for people aged at least 18.

Any adult with a serious illness, disease or disability may seek help in dying, but they must ask for that assistance from a physician.

Where to get help.

