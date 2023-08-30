Business

rnz.co.nz

KiwiSaver funds invested in 'harmful' companies hits record high

48 mins ago

(Source: rnz.co.nz)

The market share for ethical investments is unlikely to increase unless consumers start voting with their feet, according to an ethical investment group.

A report by Mindful Money showed KiwiSaver investments in what it called harmful companies have hit a record $8.6 billion.

Funds invested in oil, gas and coal increased to $3.2 billion, with a doubling in exploration and new field development.

Mindful Money founder Barry Coates said almost 9% of total KiwiSaver funding is aligned with companies invested in fossil fuels, gambling, alcohol, animal cruelty and areas of digital harm.

"The level of KiwiSaver investment in harmful companies has never been higher.

"While most KiwiSaver providers say they are investing responsibly or using an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) framework, only a few funds are comprehensively avoiding investments in harmful companies.

"Most are continuing to invest a significant proportion of the public's funds in issues that Kiwis want to avoid."

Coates said KiwiSaver investors should ask their providers for an explanation or consider switching to a fund that invests ethically, such as in renewable energy and other climate solutions.

"Our concern with the vast majority of the KiwiSaver funds is that they are not, from our perspective, doing a particularly good job of listening to their clients.

"I think it's going to need a strong voice of consumers. People don't tend to pay attention to their KiwiSaver once they get it."

He encouraged people to look closely at the details of their fund to see if it reflected their values, as well as checking it was earning good returns.

"People can have their cake and eat it too by making good decisions around their KiwiSaver."

rnz.co.nz

BusinessNew ZealandPersonal Finance

SHARE ME

More Stories

National's tax plan: 'Help on the way' for 'squeezed middle' - Luxon

National's tax plan: 'Help on the way' for 'squeezed middle' - Luxon

Key details of National's tax policy have been revealed ahead of the full announcement later this morning.

8:17am

9:00

Winning $1m Lotto ticket sat in glovebox for a month

Winning $1m Lotto ticket sat in glovebox for a month

A North Island couple were left in tears after discovering they'd won $1m from Lotto a month after the draw.

Fri, Aug 25

Mortgage rate pain to linger longer in face of OCR hold - advisor

Mortgage rate pain to linger longer in face of OCR hold - advisor

Thu, Aug 17

National wants to let Kiwis have multiple KiwiSaver providers

National wants to let Kiwis have multiple KiwiSaver providers

Thu, Aug 17

Reserve Bank holds OCR steady at 5.5%

Reserve Bank holds OCR steady at 5.5%

Wed, Aug 16

1:23

Over half of New Zealanders struggling financially - survey

Over half of New Zealanders struggling financially - survey

Tue, Aug 15

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

26 mins ago

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

48 mins ago

KiwiSaver funds invested in 'harmful' companies hits record high

KiwiSaver funds invested in 'harmful' companies hits record high

5:34pm

Airline to test adult-only zone without babies and kids

Airline to test adult-only zone without babies and kids

5:14pm

OlyWhites take another step to Paris with wet win over Fiji

OlyWhites take another step to Paris with wet win over Fiji

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

The creator of the popular Netflix Suits series has also revealed that the royal family obtained unfilmed Suits scripts.

11:50am

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

The organisers said it was significant to be able to announce such a recognisable name so early in the festival schedule.

9:02am

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

8:04am

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Tue, Aug 29

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Mon, Aug 28