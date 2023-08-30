World
Associated Press

127-year-old water main gives way under NYC's Times Square

4:25pm
Water from a water main break in New York's Times Square.

Water from a water main break in New York's Times Square. (Source: Associated Press)

A 127-year-old water main under New York's Times Square gave way, flooding midtown streets and the city's busiest subway station.

The half-metre pipe gave way under 40th St and Seventh Avenue at 3am on Tuesday (local time), and quickly delivered a wet reminder of the perils of ageing infrastructure beneath the city's crowded streets.

The rushing water was only a few inches deep on the street, but videos posted on social media showed the flood cascading into the Times Square subway station down stairwells and through ventilation grates. The water turned the trenches that carry the subway tracks into mini rivers and soaked train platforms.

It took DEP crews about an hour to find the source of the leak and shut the water off, said Rohit Aggarwala, commissioner of New York City's Department of Environmental Protection.

The excavation left a big hole and a muddy mess in one city intersection, where workers dug with heavy equipment to get to the broken section of pipe.

Work crews begin repair after a 127-year-old water main under New York's Times Square gave way under 40th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Work crews begin repair after a 127-year-old water main under New York's Times Square gave way under 40th Street and Seventh Avenue. (Source: Associated Press)

Surrounding streets were open by rush hour, but subway service was suspended through much of Manhattan on the 1, 2 and 3 lines, which run directly under the broken pipe. Service was restored with delays by midday.

Only two local businesses were left without water at the start of the work day, Aggarwala said.

New York City has about 10,900km worth of water mains — enough pipe to stretch from Times Square to Tokyo — and has spent NZ$3.1 billion in the past three years upgrading outdated water and sewer lines. Breaks happen somewhere in the city almost every day, though the city said the 402 water main breaks last year were the second lowest number on record and better than average for a US city if the size of the system is taken into account.

This photo, provided by MTA New York City Transit, shows an MTA worker knee-deep in water on subway tracks from a water main break in New York's Times Square.

This photo, provided by MTA New York City Transit, shows an MTA worker knee-deep in water on subway tracks from a water main break in New York's Times Square. (Source: Associated Press)

The cast iron pipes used as water mains in the city in the late 19th century, like the one that broke, were known for their durability, but even those have a typical lifespan of 120 years.

Besides old water and sewer pipes and subway tunnels, the ground beneath Manhattan also contains a steam energy system and an electrical system that rely on components buried many decades ago.

Breakdowns can occasionally be spectacular. In 2007, an 83-year-old steam pipe exploded near Grand Central Terminal, sending a towering geyser of scalding vapour and mud into the air, swallowing a tow truck and killing one person.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

The news crew were reporting on a string of robberies when they were unexpectedly approached by three armed men wearing ski masks.

6 mins ago

US rapist caught a year after escaping prison on jet ski

US rapist caught a year after escaping prison on jet ski

Samuel Paul Hartman, 39, was arrested today along with his wife, his mother and his mother's boyfriend.

4:54pm

Hurricane Idalia predicted to smash into Florida as Cat 4 storm

Hurricane Idalia predicted to smash into Florida as Cat 4 storm

4:00pm

'Grave site' - US fights plans for new Titanic expedition

'Grave site' - US fights plans for new Titanic expedition

2:50pm

More charges for Canada man accused of selling deadly substance

More charges for Canada man accused of selling deadly substance

7:07am

2 adults, 2 young children found fatally stabbed at NY apartment

2 adults, 2 young children found fatally stabbed at NY apartment

Tue, Aug 29

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

26 mins ago

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

48 mins ago

KiwiSaver funds invested in 'harmful' companies hits record high

KiwiSaver funds invested in 'harmful' companies hits record high

5:34pm

Airline to test adult-only zone without babies and kids

Airline to test adult-only zone without babies and kids

5:14pm

OlyWhites take another step to Paris with wet win over Fiji

OlyWhites take another step to Paris with wet win over Fiji

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

The creator of the popular Netflix Suits series has also revealed that the royal family obtained unfilmed Suits scripts.

11:50am

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

The organisers said it was significant to be able to announce such a recognisable name so early in the festival schedule.

9:02am

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

8:04am

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Tue, Aug 29

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Mon, Aug 28