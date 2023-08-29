Tall Blacks keep hopes alive after World Cup win over Jordan

The Tall Blacks live to fight another day at the Basketball World Cup after they were made to work for 95-87 overtime victory against Jordan in Manila.

New Zealand led for most of the match until Jordan forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s late fourth-quarter three-pointer levelled the scores to force overtime. Where the Tall Blacks eventually won 95-87.

“We made it very exciting for those who came out a lot to work on, but a win a win, when you win ugly and not making shots, those are the good ones,” Tall Blacks forward Finn Delany told 1News.

New Zealand had plenty of possession in the opening quarter – Finn Delany and Shea Ili converting chances early. Jordan’s biggest threat is former Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who showed his ability on both ends of the floor.

It seemed the game plan was to rely on him - and you could see why – a huge dunk in the second quarter put some in the arena in disbelief. His NBA experience shining through - with his Kobe Bryant-esqe fade away going in time and time again.

The Kiwis not letting up, though – their shooting from three points constantly kept them front. Jordan’s game plan – give it to their big men and score in the paint – working at times. But New Zealand’s three-point shooting through Izayah Le’afa gave New Zealand a nine-point lead at halftime.

New Zealand is particularly strong on defence, forcing Jordan to make shots late on the shot clock.

Both sides missed plenty in the third – Hollis-Jefferson continued to be a problem for the New Zealand defence as the deficit shortened. The third quarter was scrappy, and Jordan was more clinical on the attacking end.

New Zealand had a 1-point lead heading into the last quarter, Jordan leaving it right to the dying seconds, and with time ticking, Hollis-Jefferson heave from three going in all while drawing a foul to ultimately level the scores.

89 all and in overtime, and it was the Tall Blacks who made the most of the extra five minutes - the experience of Isaac Fotu showing through on the defensive end as the Tall Blacks defended their eight-point overtime lead.

Izayah Le’afa was man of the match, and deservedly so. His shooting from range constantly applied scoreboard pressure – Le’afa finished with 23 points.

Other standouts Finn Delany, Shae Ili and Yianni Wetzell all recorded double-digit points – and scoring in crucial stages of the match.

New Zealand now face Greece, with the winner likely to finish second in the group and advance to the next round.

“We need to believe, we think we can beat that Greece team, and we’ll put an ex over that date, Tall Blacks captain Rueben Te Rangi told 1News.

All of the Tall Blacks games as well as a number of big match-ups will be free to watch live on TVNZ+ and Duke.