Police are urging the public not to approach a man wanted for arrest.

Hendrix Kahia, 39, is thought to be in the Taupō area, but also has links to Auckland and Rotorua.

"Police would like to remind the public that those found to be assisting Hendrix to evade arrest may face charges," police said.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach Kahia and instead call 111 immediately.