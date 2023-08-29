Football
AAP

Pitch invader who threw bucket at A-League keeper jailed

45 mins ago
A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch by team mates.

A bleeding Tom Glover of Melbourne City is escorted from the pitch by team mates. (Source: Getty)

A pitch invader who threw a bucket into the face of an A-League goalkeeper during the "darkest day" for Australian football has been jailed.

Alex Agelopoulos launched a bucket of sand at Melbourne City goalie Tom Glover during a violent pitch incursion in December last year, when football fans were protesting the relocation of the league's finals matches.

The 23-year-old was sentenced to three months behind bars on Tuesday by Magistrate Rosemary Falla who also banned him from attending matches at Melbourne's AAMI Park for five years.

Agelopoulos' barrister Dermot Dann flagged an immediate appeal against the sentence, which also includes a community corrections order, including extensive random drug testing and supervision for 18 months after his release.

A bail application will be heard later on Tuesday.

Glover had to be taken to hospital after being struck with the bucket, just after the 20-minute mark of a derby match against Melbourne Victory on December 17.

He suffered a cut to his face and a concussion which kept him from training for a week, as well as ongoing anxiety.

A security guard was also struck with hot sand from the bucket Agelopoulos threw, causing a singed eyebrow.

The violent scenes, which caused extensive damage to the stadium, was part of an organised protest across A-League matches during that weekend.

Days earlier Football Australia sold the A-League finals rights to the NSW government, effectively guaranteeing finals matches would be hosted at Sydney's Allianz Stadium until at least 2026.

Falla said the invaders' actions caused fear for spectators - both in the 18,000 strong crowd and those watching on television, and brought the game into disrepute.

"There is no place for this type of offending in any sport, especially a sport you claim to love," she said.

Dann had argued against a prison sentence for Agelopoulos, who had shown insight and remorse for his offending.

"He will forever be known as bucket man and will have to work hard to overcome that," he said.

Agelopoulos, who was seriously addicted to ice at the time, has recognised his drug use was out of control, engaged in rehabilitation and now has good prospects.

In sentencing other pitch invaders earlier this month, Falla described December 17 as a great day of shame for Football Australia and Victoria.

"It remains inexplicable why you and your cohort behaved in the way that you did," she said.

"You all profess to love the game and yet totally disrespected it."

Melbourne Victory was penalised by Football Australia for their fans' actions, which caused more than $200,000 worth of damage to AAMI Park.

The club was barred from selling tickets to home games and fans were also precluded from attending away fixtures under an interim sanction that was the harshest in the sport's history.

FootballAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

To those who say people don't watch women's sport - they do

To those who say people don't watch women's sport - they do

Women's sports isn't just being watched — it's being celebrated and is inspiring a new generation, writes Aziz Al Sa'afin.

Wed, Aug 23

England coach Wiegman feels pain of second WWC final loss

England coach Wiegman feels pain of second WWC final loss

The European champions were undone by Spain, losing 1-0 in Sunday night's decider at Sydney's Stadium Australia.

Mon, Aug 21

4:51

Beyond the semis: How Matildas mania inspired younger generation

Beyond the semis: How Matildas mania inspired younger generation

Thu, Aug 17

3:26

England move to World Cup final against Spain, ending Matildas' run

England move to World Cup final against Spain, ending Matildas' run

Thu, Aug 17

Spying row ignites after Aus media helicopter snaps England training

Spying row ignites after Aus media helicopter snaps England training

Wed, Aug 16

3:39

Australia edges France on penalties for World Cup semifinal spot

Australia edges France on penalties for World Cup semifinal spot

Sun, Aug 13

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Police urge public not to approach wanted man

Police urge public not to approach wanted man

12 mins ago

Emergency alert as gas leak closes roads on Akl's North Shore

0:22

Emergency alert as gas leak closes roads on Akl's North Shore

16 mins ago

Grant Robertson apologises to James Shaw over climate fund cuts

Grant Robertson apologises to James Shaw over climate fund cuts

32 mins ago

Killer identified in 1974 Lady of the Dunes cold case

Killer identified in 1974 Lady of the Dunes cold case

45 mins ago

Pitch invader who threw bucket at A-League keeper jailed

Pitch invader who threw bucket at A-League keeper jailed

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

The actress believes he would be a good actor, but Harry is understood to believe he'd be ridiculed for it.

3:16pm

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

He failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

9:15pm

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Mon, Aug 28

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27