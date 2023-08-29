World
Associated Press

Killer identified in 1974 Lady of the Dunes cold case

30 mins ago
The "Lady of the Dunes," identified as Ruth Marie Terry in October 2022, was found dead on Cape Cod, Massachusetts in July 1974.

The "Lady of the Dunes," identified as Ruth Marie Terry in October 2022, was found dead on Cape Cod, Massachusetts in July 1974. (Source: Getty)

Authorities in Massachusetts today concluded a woman whose mutilated body was discovered on Cape Cod nearly 50 years ago was killed by her husband.

The announcement by the Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois Monday brings to a close one of the state’s most famous cold cases. It was only in October that officials announced they had identified the woman, known as the Lady of the Dunes, as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee. She was 37 when she was killed in 1974 by what authorities concluded was blunt force trauma to the skull.

Since then, the focus has turned to Terry’s late husband, Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who had married her a few months before she disappeared. He was also a prime suspect in the death of another one of his wives and a stepdaughter in Seattle in the 1960s. Muldavin died in 2002.

After they married, state police learned that the couple had travelled to Tennessee to visit her family.

“When Mr Muldavin returned from that trip, he was driving what was believed to be Ms Terry's vehicle and indicated to witnesses that Ms Terry had passed away,” Galibois said in a statement. “Ms Terry was never seen by her family again.”

Based on the investigation into Terry's death, authorities concluded Muldavin was the killer. They did not provide any more information on what was uncovered during the investigation.

The death of the Lady of the Dunes was one of the most enduring and frustrating murder mysteries in Massachusetts.

A young girl out for a walk found the body in the dunes in Provincetown in July 1974. The woman was naked on a beach blanket with her hands severed — so she could not be identified by her fingerprints, officials said. Her skull was crushed and she was nearly decapitated. The cause of death was determined to be a blow to the head and authorities believe she was killed several weeks before her body was found.

Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division, said at news conference in October that Terry, who was originally from Tennessee, was identified using investigative genealogy, the use of DNA analysis in combination with traditional genealogy research and historical records.

Terry, whose aliases included Teri Marie Vizina, Terry M. Vizina and Teri Shannon, also had ties to Michigan and California, authorities said.

She was the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Authorities for decades tried to identify her and her killer by exhuming her remains, performing clay model facial reconstruction, and releasing age-regression drawings of her face.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Joe the Plumber, Obama critic during 2008 campaign, dies at 49

Joe the Plumber, Obama critic during 2008 campaign, dies at 49

Joe Wurzelbacher was thrust into the political spotlight after questioning Barack Obama's tax proposals during the 2008 presidential campaign.

3:35pm

Florida governor declares state of emergency as storm approaches

Florida governor declares state of emergency as storm approaches

Tropical storm Idalia is expected to strengthen and hit Florida with hurricane-force winds.

3:00pm

Chopper crashes into Florida apartment killing fire captain, resident

Chopper crashes into Florida apartment killing fire captain, resident

11:26am

0:36

Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years

Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years

5:06pm

Trump cashes in on booking at Georgia jail

Trump cashes in on booking at Georgia jail

Mon, Aug 28

Perth man, 91, attacked in road rage incident

Perth man, 91, attacked in road rage incident

Mon, Aug 28

0:33

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Police urge public not to approach wanted man

Police urge public not to approach wanted man

10 mins ago

Emergency alert as gas leak closes roads on Akl's North Shore

0:22

Emergency alert as gas leak closes roads on Akl's North Shore

14 mins ago

Grant Robertson apologises to James Shaw over climate fund cuts

Grant Robertson apologises to James Shaw over climate fund cuts

30 mins ago

Killer identified in 1974 Lady of the Dunes cold case

Killer identified in 1974 Lady of the Dunes cold case

43 mins ago

Pitch invader who threw bucket at A-League keeper jailed

Pitch invader who threw bucket at A-League keeper jailed

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

The actress believes he would be a good actor, but Harry is understood to believe he'd be ridiculed for it.

3:16pm

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

He failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

9:15pm

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Mon, Aug 28

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27