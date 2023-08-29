New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Dunedin mayor urges community board chair to resign over racist slur

56 mins ago
Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich says he is appalled by the behaviour of Barry Williams, who is chair of the Strath Taieri Community Board.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich says he is appalled by the behaviour of Barry Williams, who is chair of the Strath Taieri Community Board. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

An Otago community board chair has been encouraged to resign after using a racist slur against a member of the public.

A code of conduct complaint has been made against Strath Taieri Community Board chair Barry Williams, prompting an independent investigation.

Investigator Steph Dyhrberg concluded that a material breach had happened.

On Tuesday, the Dunedin City Council voted unanimously to uphold her findings and for the mayor to send a letter of censure.

Councillor Lee Vandervis opposed the letter tabled to the meeting from being approved, but all other councillors supported it.

In the letter, Mayor Jules Radich said the council was appalled by Barry Williams' behaviour.

"[It] is a clear breach of the code of conduct and a serious failure to uphold the standard of behaviour expected of an elected community representative."

He noted Williams had apologised, but said it was the minimum he could do.

"We invite you to consider resigning as chair of the Strath Taieri Community Board."

The council said the investigator's report and further details would not be made public to protect the victim's privacy, which was also why the matter was discussed during the public excluded section of Tuesday's meeting.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandDunedin and Otago

SHARE ME

More Stories

New look at proposed Central Otago airport

New look at proposed Central Otago airport

Christchurch Airport has released video and images of the proposed terminal and laid out reasons why a new regional airport should be built in Tarras.

1:00pm

1:26

Two dead, four hospitalised after crash south of Dunedin

Two dead, four hospitalised after crash south of Dunedin

Police confirmed this evening that two people died following a two-vehicle crash on SH1 in Titri this afternoon.

Mon, Aug 28

Multiple failures found in care after baby dies from meningococcal

Multiple failures found in care after baby dies from meningococcal

Mon, Aug 28

Person in hospital after plane crash near Dunedin

Person in hospital after plane crash near Dunedin

Thu, Aug 24

Luxon responds to claim 'diversity' cost a senior MP his job

Luxon responds to claim 'diversity' cost a senior MP his job

Wed, Aug 23

7:58

One dead in crash near Queenstown

One dead in crash near Queenstown

Tue, Aug 22

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

33 mins ago

Historic riverboat to sail once again on Whanganui River

Historic riverboat to sail once again on Whanganui River

33 mins ago

Aus man jailed for raping masked intruder in home

Aus man jailed for raping masked intruder in home

56 mins ago

Dunedin mayor urges community board chair to resign over racist slur

Dunedin mayor urges community board chair to resign over racist slur

8:15pm

Young Kiwis with 'character' France-bound for new rugby event

1:58

Young Kiwis with 'character' France-bound for new rugby event

7:52pm

Fair Go's guide to buying a road-worthy car, not an expensive mistake

3:31

Fair Go's guide to buying a road-worthy car, not an expensive mistake

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

The actress believes he would be a good actor, but Harry is understood to believe he'd be ridiculed for it.

3:16pm

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

He failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

Mon, Aug 28

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Mon, Aug 28

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27