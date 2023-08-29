World
Associated Press

Chopper crashes into Florida apartment killing fire captain, resident

9 mins ago

A medical rescue helicopter caught fire and broke apart shortly after takeoff before crashing into an apartment complex near Fort Lauderdale, killing a paramedic captain on board and a resident on the ground, authorities said.

Two others on board and two other people at the apartment complex were injured.

Broward County Fire-Rescue Capt. Terryson Jackson, 49, and a woman died when the Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter crashed through the complex's roof after taking off from Pompano Beach Airpark at about 8.45am, Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

He said the four injured were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Jackson was a 19-year veteran of the department.

“Terryson was a rock star. He was one of the best of us,” said Tony, who also oversees the county's fire department. “He bled this profession inside and out all day long.”

The injured firefighters are pilot Daron Roche, 37, and Mike Chaguaceda, 31.

The dead woman's name was not released as her family was being notified, Tony said.

The three-member crew was heading to an emergency medical rescue to take the patient to the hospital.

Fire and rescue personnel work in the area where a medical rescue helicopter crashed.

Fire and rescue personnel work in the area where a medical rescue helicopter crashed. (Source: Associated Press)

A video posted online shows flames coming from the midsection of the helicopter as it is trailed by a long plume of smoke. The helicopter then appears to break in half as it begins to spiral, plunging to the ground.

A video from another angle showed that the helicopter's blades were not turning rapidly.

Tony said that even as the crew members were declaring a mayday to the airport's control tower and trying to save their helicopter, they were also radioing paramedics at the medical emergency to let them know they would have to take the patient to the hospital.

“We are talking about the character of these men,” Tony said. “As they were fighting for their lives, they were thinking about somebody else.”

Witness Brian Piggott told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the helicopter began trailing smoke as soon as it took off. It then lost altitude and crashed.

Victoria Walczak, who was inside the apartment building, said the crash was louder than thunder.

“I thought a bomb went off,” she told the newspaper.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years

Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years

Maria Angelica Gonzalez was told her son died shortly after she gave birth. Over 40 years later, she was able to hold him once again.

5:06pm

Trump cashes in on booking at Georgia jail

Trump cashes in on booking at Georgia jail

Trump's campaign says he has raised $12 million since he was booked at the Fulton County Jail last week.

12:51pm

Florida store shooting: What is known about the hate crime

Florida store shooting: What is known about the hate crime

Mon, Aug 28

4 dead in racially-motivated Florida convenience store shooting

4 dead in racially-motivated Florida convenience store shooting

Sun, Aug 27

Trump rehearsed for mug shot, behaviour expert says

Trump rehearsed for mug shot, behaviour expert says

Sun, Aug 27

2:47

Alabama wants to be first US state to execute prisoner with nitrogen

Alabama wants to be first US state to execute prisoner with nitrogen

Sun, Aug 27

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Chopper crashes into Florida apartment killing fire captain, resident

0:36

Chopper crashes into Florida apartment killing fire captain, resident

26 mins ago

Govt wants ban on bottom trawling for most of Hauraki Gulf marine park

0:56

Govt wants ban on bottom trawling for most of Hauraki Gulf marine park

41 mins ago

Your Vote 2023: Five debates and election night coverage

Your Vote 2023: Five debates and election night coverage

53 mins ago

Watch: Man tries to steal 9 legs of lamb as supermarket crime rises

0:27

Watch: Man tries to steal 9 legs of lamb as supermarket crime rises

57 mins ago

Williamson has 'every chance' to make World Cup squad - Stead

Williamson has 'every chance' to make World Cup squad - Stead

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

He failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

9:15pm

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Upon seeing Anderson for the first time, the stalker handed her a note which read, "I'm not a lesbian, but I dream of you."

4:15pm

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Sun, Aug 27