Aus man jailed for 14 years for encouraging stabbing

An Australian man will spend more than 14 years behind bars for encouraging his friend to stab another man to death.

Jamie Holt, 45, didn't lay any of the fatal blows against Ricky Rowlands on October 10, 2020.

But a Supreme Court jury found he and his girlfriend Candice Harper assisted Benjamin McCartin in the deadly stabbing.

Earlier in the night, Rowlands had arrived at the Ibis Hotel on King Street looking for a fight.

He confronted McCartin, who was standing outside with Holt, grabbing him in a headlock and throwing him onto a parked car.

McCartin and Holt didn't retaliate at that stage, instead going back inside the hotel where Harper was staying.

But they returned about an hour later, gaining a knife from a friend as they confronted Rowlands.

The brawl spilled into the middle of traffic on King St before Holt hit Rowlands in the head with a glass bottle.

McCartin, Holt and Harper then pulled him to the ground and held him there as McCartin stabbed him three times to the stomach.

Seriously wounded, Rowlands got to his feet and tried to punch Harper, before collapsing. He was taken in for emergency surgery but died in hospital.

In the hours after the murder, Holt changed his clothes and tried to avoid the police at the scene.

He subsequently fell or jumped from the fifth floor of the hotel in an attempt to escape, leaving him with serious injuries including a fractured spine and skull.

Those injuries left Holt with ongoing impairments to his executive function and memory, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Kaye said in his sentence on Tuesday.

The judge accepted those issues, along with mental health conditions stemming from drug abuse and a dysfunctional childhood, would make prison more onerous.

But Holt had an extensive criminal record for violent offending and his sentence needed to deter him from committing further crimes, Justice Kaye said.

He sentenced Holt to 20 years behind bars but the 45-year-old will be eligible for parole after 14 years and six months.

McCartin and Harper were previously sentenced to prison terms of 22 years and 18 years respectively.