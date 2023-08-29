Football
AAP

A-League struggling to sign overseas players amid Saudi splurge

5:00am
Callan Elliot contests the ball against the Jets.

Callan Elliot contests the ball against the Jets. (Source: Photosport)

Saudi Arabia's arrival as a major player in football's global transfer market is having a knock-on effect on Australia's ability to lure overseas recruits to the A-League Men.

Western Sydney Wanderers boss Marko Rudan said the competition was encountering the toughest recruitment period in his memory after a Saudi splurge - estimated to be worth $1.5 billion in transfer fees alone - has turned the market upside down.

Those eye-watering figures do not include salaries, which pushes the ALM further down the pecking order.

Rudan has only been able to add one overseas recruit this off-season - former Leeds forward Marcus Antonsson - to go alongside his Brazilian defender and captain Marcelo.

ALM clubs are allowed five foreign players in their squad. 

And the Wanderers boss, whose side face Adelaide United in the last 16 of the Australia Cup on Tuesday, said the issue was endemic across the ALM.

"It's not just Saudi Arabia too, there's a lot of countries that can offer a lot more money than ours," Rudan said.

"Have a look at the imports that have been signed (in the ALM) this year, across the board it's not like there's been any real headline (grabbers) out there.

"That tells you what the market is (doing). We're struggling.

"Twelve months ago, there were a lot of players at my disposal but it's so difficult this year.

"Saudi Arabia's got a second division, as well, that are paying astronomical amounts of money.

"This year has been the toughest for me personally in the last five years in the A-League that I've had to encounter.

"Take Melbourne City away and no other team has gone and made a lot of noise."

The Wanderers were unable to retain Tunisian international Amor Layouni, who Rudan claimed was asking for a salary in line with that of Melbourne City and Socceroos star Mathew Leckie. 

Adding to the pain for ALM clubs is the increase in young players heading overseas. The Wanderers, for example, have sold Kusini Yengi to England's Portsmouth and Calem Nieuwenhof to Scotland's Hearts.

Despite the exodus, Rudan was confident the Wanderers would strengthen before the ALM kicks off in October.

"We're not finished. It takes a bit of time. We're three foreigners short," Rudan said.

"We've been talking for the last four to five weeks with a few players so we certainly want to improve the current squad that we have got."

Football

SHARE ME

More Stories

Spain kiss controversy: Rubiales' mother starts hunger strike

Spain kiss controversy: Rubiales' mother starts hunger strike

Ángeles Béjar says she will remain on hunger strike "night and day" until a solution is found to the "inhumane hounding" of her son.

7:20am

OlyWhites get head start at Olympic qualifiers as rival pulls out

OlyWhites get head start at Olympic qualifiers as rival pulls out

Papua New Guinea were scheduled to play the OlyWhites tomorrow in Auckland.

Sat, Aug 26

World Cup winners refuse to play until Spain football exec goes

World Cup winners refuse to play until Spain football exec goes

Sat, Aug 26

Spain football exec slams 'false feminists' as kiss row intensifies

Spain football exec slams 'false feminists' as kiss row intensifies

Sat, Aug 26

Spain football exec to resign after criticism over unwanted kiss

Spain football exec to resign after criticism over unwanted kiss

Fri, Aug 25

Young Football Fern Riley signs with powerhouse Dutch club

Young Football Fern Riley signs with powerhouse Dutch club

Fri, Aug 25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

In world first, live 8cm python parasite pulled from NSW woman's brain

In world first, live 8cm python parasite pulled from NSW woman's brain

29 mins ago

Liam Lawson to get second F1 start after impressive Dutch GP result

Liam Lawson to get second F1 start after impressive Dutch GP result

50 mins ago

Analysis: All Blacks feeling tension on the ground in Germany

0:31

Analysis: All Blacks feeling tension on the ground in Germany

7:20am

Spain kiss controversy: Rubiales' mother starts hunger strike

Spain kiss controversy: Rubiales' mother starts hunger strike

7:02am

Issue which sparked mass flight delays in UK fixed

Issue which sparked mass flight delays in UK fixed

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

He failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

9:15pm

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Upon seeing Anderson for the first time, the stalker handed her a note which read, "I'm not a lesbian, but I dream of you."

4:15pm

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Sun, Aug 27