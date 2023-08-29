2 adults, 2 young children found fatally stabbed at NY apartment

Four people, including a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy, were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment today, police said.

Officers who were called for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side around 3pm on Monday (local time) found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman.

The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had trauma to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene.

CBS reports that investigators said there were no signs of forced entry and are not ruling anything out when it comes to how the family died.

Police recovered "a couple of kitchen knives from the scene" and investigators said no note was left behind to indicate a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.