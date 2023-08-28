League
AAP

Warriors among teams with star injury issues as finals loom

2:41pm
Tohu Harris runs into contact against the Panthers.

Tohu Harris runs into contact against the Panthers. (Source: Photosport)

The final week of the regular NRL season is set to be dominated by questions over fitness and suspension, with Newcastle captain Kalyn Ponga and Warriors skipper Tohu Harris among those sidelined by injury.

Ponga picked up a shoulder problem in Sunday's win over Cronulla, although the Knights remain confident he will be fit to fire in September.

The fullback won't be risked heading into the final round as Newcastle face St George Illawarra on Saturday with a home final already guaranteed.

Halfback Jackson Hastings may be given a further week off by Newcastle as he battles back from a knee issue.

The Warriors' outlook on Harris (back) is less than positive with his return date unclear.

The Kiwi club will also be without five-eighth Luke Metcalf (hamstring) for their final-round match against the Dolphins.

Every NRL club is facing headaches surrounding injury or suspension heading into the final round of the year.

The Panthers, who face North Queensland on Saturday, will be without Jarome Luai (shoulder) and could rest more of their stars depending on the outcome of first-placed Brisbane's clash with Melbourne on Thursday.

Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs is suspended, while Brisbane also have concerns over halfback Adam Reynolds and lock Patrick Carrigan (foot).

The Broncos can secure the minor premiership with victory which may lead Penrith to give key players a week off ahead of finals.

The Storm will be without Jahrome Hughes as they seek to leapfrog the Warriors into third, while hooker Harry Grant struggled with a shoulder injury in Saturday's win over Gold Coast.

Canberra duo Jamal Fogarty (eye) and Josh Papali'i (arm), and Sydney Roosters maverick Joey Manu (hamstring) are all awaiting the results of scans.

The Roosters are yet to say whether they will fight Jared Waerea-Hargreaves' two three-game bans for striking and dangerous contact, which could clear him for a do-or-die clash with Souths.

The Rabbitohs will be without fullback Latrell Mitchell and prop Tom Burgess through suspensions.

The Raiders are set to fight Corey Horsburgh's shoulder-charge ban in a bid for him to face Cronulla with their finals hopes potentially on the line on Sunday.

The Sharks, who are assured of a place in the top eight, rested Nicho Hynes (quad) for Sunday's loss to Newcastle and could be tempted to keep him on ice again.

North Queensland, who need results to go their way to make the top eight, said last week Jeremiah Nanai and Semi Valemei would be touch and go to take the field against the Panthers.

Round 27 injury concerns

1. BRISBANE - Adam Reynolds, Patrick Carrigan, Kotoni Staggs (banned)

2. PENRITH - Jarome Luai, Izack Tago, Mitch Kenny

3. WARRIORS - Tohu Harris, Luke Metcalf

4. MELBOURNE - Jahrome Hughes, Harry Grant

5. NEWCASTLE - Kalyn Ponga, Jackson Hastings

6. CRONULLA - Nicho Hynes

7. CANBERRA - Corey Horsburgh (banned - contesting), Jamal Fogarty, Josh Papali'i

8. SOUTHS - Latrell Mitchell, Tom Burgess (both banned)

9. COWBOYS - Jeremiah Nanai, Semi Valemei, Valentine Holmes (banned)

10. ROOSTERS - Joey Manu, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

LeagueWarriors

SHARE ME

More Stories

Seven in a row: Warriors slay Dragons to seal top four spot

Seven in a row: Warriors slay Dragons to seal top four spot

The Warriors were made to work once again against a bottom eight side but came out on top 18-6 for their seventh-straight win and a confirmed spot in the NRL's Top 4.

Fri, Aug 25

Mt Smart or Eden Park? Warriors clear on preferred playoff venue

Mt Smart or Eden Park? Warriors clear on preferred playoff venue

Coach Andrew Webster and star Shaun Johnson said they can appreciate both sides but the best venue wasn't a hard decision for them.

Wed, Aug 23

Shaun Johnson 'absorbing' noise in pursuit of Dally M, NRL title

Shaun Johnson 'absorbing' noise in pursuit of Dally M, NRL title

Wed, Aug 23

NRL backs debated Warriors call - but will consider rule change

NRL backs debated Warriors call - but will consider rule change

Tue, Aug 22

Manly coach 'pissed off' over late call in loss to Warriors

Manly coach 'pissed off' over late call in loss to Warriors

Sat, Aug 19

Warriors' winning ways continue in thriller against Sea Eagles

Warriors' winning ways continue in thriller against Sea Eagles

Fri, Aug 18

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Govt forecasts billions in savings in consultant, contractor cuts

Govt forecasts billions in savings in consultant, contractor cuts

10 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Hipkins and Robertson front post-Cabinet news conference

LIVE: Hipkins and Robertson front post-Cabinet news conference

31 mins ago

Search for Breanna Muriwai continues a year after disappearance

Search for Breanna Muriwai continues a year after disappearance

50 mins ago

Multiple failures found in care after baby dies from meningococcal

Multiple failures found in care after baby dies from meningococcal

3:01pm

Analysis: Is rugby at risk and does it need to blow whistle on TMO?

Analysis: Is rugby at risk and does it need to blow whistle on TMO?

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

The former actress is said to have a handle reserved and ready to go.

9:00pm

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

The Australian rapper was not permitted to finish the show in Saudi Arabia after her latex pants ripped.

5:11pm

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Sun, Aug 27

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Sat, Aug 26

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

Fri, Aug 25