Warriors among teams with star injury issues as finals loom

The final week of the regular NRL season is set to be dominated by questions over fitness and suspension, with Newcastle captain Kalyn Ponga and Warriors skipper Tohu Harris among those sidelined by injury.

Ponga picked up a shoulder problem in Sunday's win over Cronulla, although the Knights remain confident he will be fit to fire in September.

The fullback won't be risked heading into the final round as Newcastle face St George Illawarra on Saturday with a home final already guaranteed.

Halfback Jackson Hastings may be given a further week off by Newcastle as he battles back from a knee issue.

The Warriors' outlook on Harris (back) is less than positive with his return date unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kiwi club will also be without five-eighth Luke Metcalf (hamstring) for their final-round match against the Dolphins.

Every NRL club is facing headaches surrounding injury or suspension heading into the final round of the year.

The Panthers, who face North Queensland on Saturday, will be without Jarome Luai (shoulder) and could rest more of their stars depending on the outcome of first-placed Brisbane's clash with Melbourne on Thursday.

Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs is suspended, while Brisbane also have concerns over halfback Adam Reynolds and lock Patrick Carrigan (foot).

The Broncos can secure the minor premiership with victory which may lead Penrith to give key players a week off ahead of finals.

The Storm will be without Jahrome Hughes as they seek to leapfrog the Warriors into third, while hooker Harry Grant struggled with a shoulder injury in Saturday's win over Gold Coast.

Canberra duo Jamal Fogarty (eye) and Josh Papali'i (arm), and Sydney Roosters maverick Joey Manu (hamstring) are all awaiting the results of scans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Roosters are yet to say whether they will fight Jared Waerea-Hargreaves' two three-game bans for striking and dangerous contact, which could clear him for a do-or-die clash with Souths.

The Rabbitohs will be without fullback Latrell Mitchell and prop Tom Burgess through suspensions.

The Raiders are set to fight Corey Horsburgh's shoulder-charge ban in a bid for him to face Cronulla with their finals hopes potentially on the line on Sunday.

The Sharks, who are assured of a place in the top eight, rested Nicho Hynes (quad) for Sunday's loss to Newcastle and could be tempted to keep him on ice again.

North Queensland, who need results to go their way to make the top eight, said last week Jeremiah Nanai and Semi Valemei would be touch and go to take the field against the Panthers.

Round 27 injury concerns

1. BRISBANE - Adam Reynolds, Patrick Carrigan, Kotoni Staggs (banned)

ADVERTISEMENT

2. PENRITH - Jarome Luai, Izack Tago, Mitch Kenny

3. WARRIORS - Tohu Harris, Luke Metcalf

4. MELBOURNE - Jahrome Hughes, Harry Grant

5. NEWCASTLE - Kalyn Ponga, Jackson Hastings

6. CRONULLA - Nicho Hynes

7. CANBERRA - Corey Horsburgh (banned - contesting), Jamal Fogarty, Josh Papali'i

8. SOUTHS - Latrell Mitchell, Tom Burgess (both banned)

9. COWBOYS - Jeremiah Nanai, Semi Valemei, Valentine Holmes (banned)

10. ROOSTERS - Joey Manu, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves