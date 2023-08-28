Motorsport
Associated Press

Scott Dixon keeps title hopes alive after second win in a row

10:30am
Scott Dixon celebrates after winning an IndyCar auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Scott Dixon celebrates after winning an IndyCar auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway. (Source: Associated Press)

IndyCar ironman Scott Dixon capitalised on needing to make only three pit stops and kept his championship hopes alive in winning today's Bommarito 500.

The victory was the 55th of Dixon’s career, and it came in his record-extending 320th consecutive start. He set the record last week.

Dixon had held the lead for 82 laps before making his final pit stop on lap 196. With all of the cars on the lead lap having to pit after he made his final stop, the 43-year-old took the checkered flag, finishing more than 22 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Pato O’Ward.

Josef Newgarden started in the top spot with pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin serving a nine-position grid penalty and led 101 of the first 104 laps.

However, his quest to become the first IndyCar driver to win six consecutive races on ovals since AJ Foyt in 1964 came to an end when his No. 2 Honda made contact with the wall in turn two on the 211th lap.

Newgarden had won three consecutive races at the World Wide Technology Raceway and four overall at the track.

McLaughlin earned his fifth career IndyCar pole ahead of the race but started in the Number 10 position due to his penalty. He finished fifth.

McLaughlin is one of six drivers who were penalised for unapproved use of a fifth engine this season.

MotorsportNorth America

43 mins ago

Australian trial to examine driving with medicinal cannabis risks

Australian trial to examine driving with medicinal cannabis risks

10:56am

All Blacks arrive in Germany eager to put harsh lessons to use

0:31

All Blacks arrive in Germany eager to put harsh lessons to use

10:48am

Florida store shooting: What is known about the hate crime

Florida store shooting: What is known about the hate crime

10:30am

10:09am

Bail bracelet tampering 'as low as it's always been' - Corrections

8:30

Bail bracelet tampering 'as low as it's always been' - Corrections

