World
Associated Press

Florida store shooting: What is known about the hate crime

10:48am
The shooting happened at a Dollar General store in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Jacksonville, Florida.

The shooting happened at a Dollar General store in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Jacksonville, Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

A white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika gunned down three Black people over the weekend in what the sheriff described as a racially motivated attack in Jacksonville, Florida. The shooter, who had also posted racist writings, then killed himself.

Here's what is known about the killings:

Where and when did the shooting take place?

The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon (local time) at a Dollar General store in New Town, a predominantly Black neighbourhood of Jacksonville, Florida. The store is near Edward Waters University, a historically Black school with about 1000 students. The school said the man was spotted on campus by a security guard shortly before the shooting and asked to leave when he refused to identify himself. He was seen putting on his bullet-resistant vest and mask before he drove away. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said that it does not appear that he intended to attack the school.

Who was the shooter?

Ryan Palmeter, 21, who lived in neighbouring Clay County with his parents. Sheriff Waters said Palmeter had been involved in a 2016 domestic violence incident that did not lead to an arrest and was involuntarily committed for a 72-hour mental health examination the following year. Palmeter used two guns — a Glock handgun and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. Waters said they were purchased legally earlier this year.

Shooter Ryan Palmeter.

Shooter Ryan Palmeter. (Source: Associated Press)

Who are the victims?

Angela Michelle Carr, 52, who was shot in her car outside; store employee A.J. Laguerre, 19, who was shot as he tried to flee; and customer Jerrald Gallion, 29, who was shot as he entered the store. No one else was injured.

What motivated the attack?

Racism. During the attack, Palmeter texted his father and told him to break into his room and check his computer. There, the father found a suicide note, a will and racist writings from his son. The family notified authorities, but by then the shooting had already begun, the sheriff said. Officials say there were writings to his family, federal law enforcement and at least one media outlet. At least one of the guns had swastikas painted on it. Sheriff Waters said that the shooter made clear in his writings that he hated Black people.

How was Edward Waters University affected?

After the shooting, the school was put on lockdown for several hours and the students were kept in their dorm rooms for their safety. The school says no students or staff were involved in the shooting.

Reaction from around the US

Florida State Rep. Angie Nixon: "We must be clear, it was not just racially motivated, it was racist violence that has been perpetuated by rhetoric and policies designed to attack Black people, period."

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan: "I've heard some people say that some of the rhetoric that we hear doesn't really represent what's in people's hearts, it's just the game. It's just the political game. Those three people who lost their lives, that's not a game. That's the reality of what we're dealing with. Please let us stop viewing each other as pieces on a game board, and let us please start to see each other's humanity."

Parishioners pray during a service for the victims of a mass shooting at the St. Paul A.M.E. Church.

Parishioners pray during a service for the victims of a mass shooting at the St. Paul A.M.E. Church. (Source: Associated Press)

Rudolph McKissick, senior pastor of the historic Bethel Church in Jacksonville: "As it began to unfold, and I began to see the truth of it, my heart ached on several levels."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: "This guy killed himself rather than face the music and accept responsibility for his actions. He took the coward's way out."

LaTonya Thomas, a Jacksonville resident riding a charter bus home after the 60th anniversary commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom: "It made the march even more important because, of course, gun violence and things of that nature seem so casual now. Now you have employees, customers that will never go home."

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland: "No person in this country should have to live in fear of hate-fueled violence and no family should have to grieve the loss of a loved one to bigotry and hate. One of the Justice Department's first priorities upon its founding in 1870 was to bring to justice white supremacists who used violence to terrorise Black Americans. That remains our urgent charge today. The Justice Department will never stop working to protect everyone in our country from unlawful acts of hate."

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Perth man, 91, attacked in road rage incident

Perth man, 91, attacked in road rage incident

A 70-year-old has been charged over the attack, which saw grandfather Alan White punched in the face several times.

9:13am

0:33

Women working in Antarctica left to fight sexual harassment on their own

Women working in Antarctica left to fight sexual harassment on their own

One mechanic carried a hammer to protect herself from a man she feared would kill her, "I decided that I was going to survive."

6:27pm

High-altitude heist on Swiss climbing route shocks local club

High-altitude heist on Swiss climbing route shocks local club

3:25pm

Trump rehearsed for mug shot, behaviour expert says

Trump rehearsed for mug shot, behaviour expert says

12:39pm

2:47

British Museum has recovered some of the stolen 2000 items

British Museum has recovered some of the stolen 2000 items

Sun, Aug 27

Alabama wants to be first US state to execute prisoner with nitrogen

Alabama wants to be first US state to execute prisoner with nitrogen

Sun, Aug 27

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

42 mins ago

Australian trial to examine driving with medicinal cannabis risks

Australian trial to examine driving with medicinal cannabis risks

10:56am

All Blacks arrive in Germany eager to put harsh lessons to use

0:31

All Blacks arrive in Germany eager to put harsh lessons to use

10:48am

Florida store shooting: What is known about the hate crime

Florida store shooting: What is known about the hate crime

10:30am

Scott Dixon keeps title hopes alive after second win in a row

Scott Dixon keeps title hopes alive after second win in a row

10:09am

Bail bracelet tampering 'as low as it's always been' - Corrections

8:30

Bail bracelet tampering 'as low as it's always been' - Corrections

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

The former actress is said to have a handle reserved and ready to go.

9:00pm

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

The Australian rapper was not permitted to finish the show in Saudi Arabia after her latex pants ripped.

5:11pm

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

2:42pm

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Sat, Aug 26

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

Fri, Aug 25