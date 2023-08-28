New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Corrections says monitoring device tampering can be detected

26 mins ago
Electronic bracelet.

Electronic bracelet. (Source: istock.com)

People on electronically monitored bail who tamper with their tracker can be identified, the Corrections Department says.

Criminals are regularly wrapping tinfoil around their ankle bracelets and reoffending, the New Zealand Herald has reported — based on a leaked internal police report.

Concerns about the method were being raised in the media as far back as 2018.

Prior to that, in 2016, Corrections told RNZ it was working on non-removable monitoring bracelets, after figures showed 20 to 47 offenders with bracelets were missing at any one time.

After Corrections signed a new contract with UK electronic monitoring firm Buddi in 2021, anyone newly sentenced to wear a monitoring device after February last year were to be given a device that used both GPS technology and radio frequency. Earlier monitoring equipment had used one technology or the other. And those who already had monitoring equipment at that time were due to be switched to the new duel-method monitors by August last year.

After the latest reports of people purportedly using tin foil to stymie monitoring efforts, Corrections national commissioner Leigh Marsh said they were working with police to ensure new methods of tampering with monitoring equipment were spotted and prevented.

Marsh said the number of people on monitored bail had increased from 495 in 2017 to more than 2300 this year.

Corrections had been actively recruiting and retaining electronic monitoring staff, he said.

