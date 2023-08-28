Health
AAP

Australian trial to examine driving with medicinal cannabis risks

42 mins ago
Medicinal cannabis (file picture).

Medicinal cannabis (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Victorian medicinal cannabis users will be put through a closed-track trial to see when it's safe for them to get behind the wheel.

The 18-month trial will look at the level of impairment medicinal cannabis can cause.

It will not take place on public roads to ensure there's no safety risk to participants or members of the public, a government spokeswoman said.

"Safety on our roads is our number one priority," the statement read.

"This trial will give us more data about when medicinal cannabis patients can safely drive on the road."

Current roadside drug testing can only identify if THC is present in a person's system, not whether it's come from medicinal or recreational cannabis.

The trial will not change the fact it's illegal to drive on Victorian roads while under the influence of THC.

Legalise Cannabis Victoria urged the government the complete the whole process no later than by the end of 2024.

Medicinal cannabis users should also be treated like any other person on prescription medication, Legalise Cannabis MP David Ettershank said.

"There have been dozens of studies that have been replicated many times to show that medicinal cannabis patients can drive safely," he said.

"There is nothing about this driving trial that is uniquely Victorian or Australian."

WorldAustraliaHealthScienceTransport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Australian couple fight for life after Croatia fall

Australian couple fight for life after Croatia fall

They plunged 10 metres down a fortress wall while holidaying in Dubrovnik.

9:48am

Perth man, 91, attacked in road rage incident

Perth man, 91, attacked in road rage incident

A 70-year-old has been charged over the attack, which saw grandfather Alan White punched in the face several times.

9:13am

0:33

3 Marines killed as US military aircraft crashes off Darwin coast

3 Marines killed as US military aircraft crashes off Darwin coast

8:21pm

Street race could be behind Sydney crash that left 2 children dead

Street race could be behind Sydney crash that left 2 children dead

Sat, Aug 26

The story behind how Stockholm Syndrome got its name

The story behind how Stockholm Syndrome got its name

Fri, Aug 25

Aus mum sent 'save me' song to friend before being stabbed to death

Aus mum sent 'save me' song to friend before being stabbed to death

Fri, Aug 25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

42 mins ago

Australian trial to examine driving with medicinal cannabis risks

Australian trial to examine driving with medicinal cannabis risks

10:56am

All Blacks arrive in Germany eager to put harsh lessons to use

0:31

All Blacks arrive in Germany eager to put harsh lessons to use

10:48am

Florida store shooting: What is known about the hate crime

Florida store shooting: What is known about the hate crime

10:30am

Scott Dixon keeps title hopes alive after second win in a row

Scott Dixon keeps title hopes alive after second win in a row

10:09am

Bail bracelet tampering 'as low as it's always been' - Corrections

8:30

Bail bracelet tampering 'as low as it's always been' - Corrections

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

The former actress is said to have a handle reserved and ready to go.

9:00pm

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

The Australian rapper was not permitted to finish the show in Saudi Arabia after her latex pants ripped.

5:11pm

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

2:42pm

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Sat, Aug 26

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

Fri, Aug 25