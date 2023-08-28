World
Australian couple fight for life after Croatia fall

7 mins ago
Dubrovnik in Croatioa

Dubrovnik in Croatioa (Source: istock.com)

An Australian couple who plunged 10 metres from a fortress wall while holidaying in Dubrovnik are fighting for their lives after suffering serious injuries, according to local media reports.

A 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman reportedly fell from a medieval clifftop fortress near the Croatian coastal city in the early hours of Saturday.

They were taken to Dubrovnik General Hospital where the woman remains in a critical condition in intensive care.

Her companion is in a serious condition after undergoing emergency surgery.

Trauma specialist at Dubrovnik General Hospital Dr Ivan Bencic told Croatian media outlet HRT the woman had suffered a spinal cord injury, cerebral damage and fractures in her vertebrae.

A spokeswoman for Dubrovnik-Neretva police told local news station Dubrovacka Televizija the couple had been intoxicated and cuddling or kissing when they fell.

The fall is being treated as an accident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said Australia was providing consular assistance to two injured people in Croatia.

