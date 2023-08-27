3 injured as US military aircraft crashes off Darwin coast

A United States military officer has been critically injured and others have been rescued after their aircraft crashed off the Northern Territory coast during a training drill.

The Boeing MV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft is believed to have been carrying 23 American personnel when it crashed on Melville Island, with emergency services called to respond shortly before 10am local time today.

Three personnel were transported by Careflight to Royal Darwin Hospital, one in a critical condition and the other two stable.

No fatalities have been reported and Australian personnel are not believed to be involved.

The Department of Defence said the incident occurred during Exercise Predator's Run 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defence personnel and that Australian Defence Force members were not involved," a Defence spokesperson said.

"At this critical early stage, our focus is on the incident response and ensuring the safety of those involved."

About 150 US marines are stationed in Darwin and taking part in military drills alongside personnel from Australia and the Philippines.

NT Health has been contacted for comment.

It comes a month after an Australian army helicopter crashed into the ocean off the Whitsundays with four defence personnel onboard.