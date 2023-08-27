The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Bob Barker, the enduring, dapper game show host who became a household name over a half century of hosting Truth or Consequences and The Price Is Right has died at 99.

Barker — also a long-time animal rights activist — died Saturday morning (local time) at his home in Los Angeles, publicist Roger Neal said.

"I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally," said Nancy Burnet, his longtime friend and co-executor of his estate, in a statement.

Barker retired in June 2007, telling his studio audience: "I thank you, thank you, thank you for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years."

Barker was working in radio in 1956 when producer Ralph Edwards invited him to audition as the new host of Truth or Consequences, a game show in which audience members had to do wacky stunts — the "consequence" — if they failed to answer a question — the "truth," which was always the silly punchline to a riddle no one was ever meant to furnish. (Q: What did one eye say to another? A: Just between us, something smells.)

In a 1996 interview with The Associated Press, Barker recalled receiving the news that he had been hired: "I know exactly where I was, I know exactly how I felt: I hung up the phone and said to my wife, 'Dorothy Jo, I got it!'"

Barker stayed with "Truth or Consequences" for 18 years — including several years in a syndicated version.

Meanwhile, he began hosting a resurrected version of "The Price Is Right" on CBS in 1972.

It would become TV's longest-running game show and the last on a broadcast network of what in TV's early days had numbered dozens.

"I have grown old in your service," the silver-haired, perennially tanned Barker joked on a prime-time television retrospective in the mid-'90s.

CBS said in a statement that daytime television has lost one of its “most iconic stars."

"We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker," the network said, noting that he had “made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.'"