Spain kiss controversy: FIFA suspends Rubiales, coaches quit

FIFA suspended Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales overnight while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women's World Cup final, which included kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory.

The provisional suspension comes less than a week after Spain's 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia, and a day after Rubiales refused to resign, despite intense pressure from the Spanish government, women players, clubs and officials.

Rubiales' conduct, which also included grabbing his crotch, has overshadowed the enormous accomplishment of Spain's first Women's World Cup title.

Hermoso has said she did not consent to the kiss, and the team's players have said they will not play any more games as long as Rubiales is in charge. It was not immediately clear how FIFA's latest intervention might affect that.

FIFA said it removed Rubiales from football duties for 90 days "pending the disciplinary proceedings opened" against him.

The president of Spain's women's league, Beatriz Álvarez, told The Associated Press that she believed this was the end of Rubiales' career. The league filed one of several official complaints against Rubiales that Spain's government received in the past week.

"Luis Rubiales is finished. He has dug his own grave with his acts and his words," Álvarez said. "Whether it is because of the action of FIFA or the Spanish government, I am sure that Luis Rubiales won't spend another minute as president of the Spanish federation."

The federation appointed vice president Pedro Rocha as acting president. It added in a statement that Rubiales "has complete trust in FIFA's procedures and will use this opportunity to start his defence so that the truth is known and he is proven innocent".

The federation has threatened legal action against Hermoso for refusing to accept Rubiales' version of the kiss that happened at the on-field medal and trophy presentation.

FIFA has given no timetable for a ruling. The body's disciplinary judges can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport.

Spanish footballer Jennifer Hermoso. (Source: Associated Press)

The action taken should prevent Rubiales, who is also a UEFA vice president, from working in football or having contact with other officials.

Rubiales has been leading the joint bid by Spain, Portugal, Morocco — and possibly Ukraine — to host the 2030 World Cup.

The suspension means he cannot attend UEFA meetings or vote in October to decide the winning bids for the 2028 and 2032 European Championships.

FIFA disciplinary judge Jorge Palacio, a Colombian lawyer and former member of its constitutional court who has worked in women's rights, intervened and ordered Rubiales and the federation not to contact Hermoso, FIFA said in a statement.

Hermoso had said the federation pressured her to publicly back Rubiales.

Local media originally reported that Rubiales would announce his resignation to a general assembly of the federation. Instead, he dug in, painting himself as the victim of a "witch hunt" by "false feminists" and receiving applause from the mostly male crowd.

Hermoso responded that Rubiales was lying about the kiss being consensual and that she had felt intimidated.

The federation backed Rubiales, saying he was telling the truth.

While Rubiales held his ground, federation vice president Rafael del Amo, who had been in charge of women's football, resigned.

Four assistant coaches for Spain's senior team, plus two coaches of the women's youth teams, and five other staff members for the senior and youth women's teams also resigned.

Messages of support for Hermoso poured in from the world of women's football, and beyond.

Rubiales mustered some support, at least inside the federation. Among those applauding him at the assembly were Spain's women's coach Jorge Vilda and Spain's men's coach Luis de la Fuente.