Fears grow of a second Russian takeover in Ukraine's northeast

Russian forces struck a cafe in a key front-line area in northeastern Ukraine overnight, killing two civilians and wounding a third, regional officials said.

The shelling near the city of Kupiansk came as UK officials said that Russia may try to retake the area, which was captured by Kyiv in a lightning counteroffensive last September after more than six months of Russian occupation.

Fierce fighting there earlier this month prompted mandatory evacuations and fears of a second Russian takeover.

UK military intelligence assessed that Russia may "increase the intensity of its offensive efforts" around Kupiansk and nearby Lyman in an attempt to take pressure off its forces near Bakhmut and in the Zaporizhzhia region, where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has reportedly made gradual gains.

Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian defence ministry, said in a regular briefing that Moscow's forces had "improved their position along the front line" in the Kupiansk area and repelled five Ukrainian assaults over the previous day.

He did not give further details regarding any troop movements.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation of nearly 12,000 civilians from 37 towns and villages around Kupiansk, citing a concerted effort by Russian troops to punch through the front line.

Workers clean a part of a damaged skyscraper in the Moscow City business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

After the Russian occupiers left Kupiansk last year, Ukrainian authorities said they found torture chambers and mass graves in the region.

Ukrainian officials have so far reported limited advances in Kyiv's large-scale counteroffensive launched in early June, including in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and on the outskirts of Bakhmut, the eastern city that became the site of the war's longest and bloodiest battle before falling to Moscow in May.

A Washington-based think tank said that Ukrainian forces were pushing forward in Zaporizhzhia after advancing into the village of Robotyne earlier this week.

The Institute for the Study of War in its latest assessment cited pro-Kremlin military bloggers expressing concern over a lack of reinforcements and troop locations in the area, while the Ukrainian General Staff that same day claimed unspecified further successes south and southeast of Robotyne.

Also overnight, a new drone attack on Moscow forced a temporary shutdown of all three major airports serving the city, Russian state media reported.

Officials blamed Ukraine for what appeared to be the latest of near-daily strikes on the Russian capital and the surrounding region.

Kyiv has since early this year sought to take the 18-month-war into the heart of Russia, also saying recently that it was behind strikes on Russian military assets far behind the front lines.