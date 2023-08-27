4 dead in racially-motivated Florida convenience store shooting

A masked white man fatally shot three people inside a Florida convenience store in a predominately Black neighbourhood today in a deliberate attack after leaving behind racist writings, officials said. The shooter then killed himself.

"He hated Black people," Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told a news conference.

"There is absolutely no evidence the shooter is part of any larger group."

Waters said the shooter, who was in his 20s, used a Glock handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with at least one of the firearms painted with a swastika. He was wearing a bullet-resistant vest.

The two men and one woman who were killed were Black, said Waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials didn’t immediately release the names of the victims or the shooter.

The sheriff said the gunman had left behind writings that led investigators to believe that he committed the shooting because it was the fifth anniversary of when another gunman opened fire during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, killing two people before fatally shooting himself.

The shooting happened just before 2pm (Saturday local time) at a Dollar General store just over a kilometre from Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university.

Sheriff Waters said the suspect was seen on campus shortly before the shooting, putting on his vest and a mask.

"I can't tell you what his mindset was while he was there, but he did go there," the sheriff said.

Edward Waters University students were being kept in their dorms, the school said in a statement.

No students or faculty are believed involved, the school said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooter had driven to Jacksonville from neighbouring Clay County.

Shortly before the attack, the shooter had sent his father a text message telling him to check his computer.

The father found the writings and the family notified 911, but the shooting had already begun, said Sheriff Waters.

"This is a dark day in Jacksonville’s history. There is no place for hate in this community," the sheriff said.

"I am sickened by this cowardly shooter's personal ideology."

He said the investigation will continue and that the shooter's home is being searched.

Mayor Donna Deegan said she is "heartbroken."

"This is a community that has suffered again and again. So many times this is where we end up," Deegan said.

"This is something that should not and must not continue to happen in our community."