Business
Associated Press

Subway hopes to modernise stores in billion dollar deal

4:25pm
A Subway sandwich being made.

A Subway sandwich being made. (Source: Getty)

Subway this week announced it will be sold to Roark Capital, a private equity firm with expertise in restaurant management that could help the sandwich chain expand and improve its stores.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Atlanta-based Roark was offering around $9.6 billion (All figures in USD) for Subway, which is privately owned.

Subway CEO John Chidsey, who joined the company in 2019, said the deal reflects Subway’s long-term growth potential and the value of the brand. Subway plans to continue to modernise restaurants and expand internationally under Roark’s ownership. Subway said its leadership team will remain in place.

Roark is a private equity firm with $37 billion in assets under management. It specialises in franchised businesses and backs two holding companies that own multiple restaurant chains: Inspire Brands, the parent of Arby’s, Dunkin’, Jimmy John's and Buffalo Wild Wings; and Focus Brands, which owns Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon and Jamba.

Subway, which has dual headquarters in Miami and Connecticut, was founded in 1965 and is still owned by its founding families. It’s now one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries.

But in the US, it has been losing market share in recent years to fast-growing rivals like Panera and Firehouse Subs, which feature more varied menus and newer stores. Subway currently controls about 23% of the $43 billion US sandwich and deli market, according to Technomic, a consulting company. That's down from 34% in 2017.

Subway has been trying to catch up; in 2021 it refreshed its menu and last year it announced a line of chef-developed sandwiches after finding that customers were tiring of Subway's traditional model of letting customers build their own sandwiches.

But in February, Subway announced it was exploring a sale.

Subway has some momentum going into the acquisition. In July, the company said its global same-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ were up 9.8% from the prior year. The company has remodelled 10,000 of its US restaurants and recently spent $80 million to provide its 20,000 US restaurants with deli meat slicers, a first for the brand.

WorldBusinessFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, whether you like it or not

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, whether you like it or not

In the year ending July 29, US sales of pumpkin-flavoured products reached NZ$1.35 billion.

Fri, Aug 25

Woolworths reports earnings drop after 'significant cost inflation'

Woolworths reports earnings drop after 'significant cost inflation'

The supermarket chain's managing director said it had been a "challenging year" as the business faced high inflation "no different" to its customers.

Wed, Aug 23

2:16

Qantas sued over misleading customers about Covid refunds

Qantas sued over misleading customers about Covid refunds

Mon, Aug 21

Airline sues to stop consumers who use this trick to save money

Airline sues to stop consumers who use this trick to save money

Sat, Aug 19

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Thu, Aug 17

2:05

'Profound regret' - Wishbone cafe chain closes

'Profound regret' - Wishbone cafe chain closes

Wed, Aug 16

0:16

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

Cause of Lebron James' son's cardiac arrest revealed

Cause of Lebron James' son's cardiac arrest revealed

47 mins ago

Street race could be behind Sydney crash that left 2 children dead

Street race could be behind Sydney crash that left 2 children dead

4:25pm

Subway hopes to modernise stores in billion dollar deal

Subway hopes to modernise stores in billion dollar deal

4:03pm

Swiss cabin crew's 'life-threatening' plane wing photoshoot

Swiss cabin crew's 'life-threatening' plane wing photoshoot

3:40pm

Community safety meeting being held amid unease over Chch crime

0:33

Community safety meeting being held amid unease over Chch crime

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Ora made the mistake while trying to convince a part Samoan singer to join her team on The Voice.

2:46pm

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

6:55pm

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Fri, Aug 25

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Fri, Aug 25