Spain football exec slams 'false feminists' as kiss row intensifies

Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso has said that "in no moment" did she consent to a kiss on the lips by soccer federation president Luis Rubiales.

Hermoso issued a statement through her union hours after Rubiales claimed in an emergency meeting of the Spanish football federation that the kiss was consensual.

Facing his possible removal from office, Rubiales refused to step down despite the uproar he caused with the kiss, which happened during a medals ceremony after the Women's World Cup final in Sydney, Australia.

"I won't resign," Luis Rubiales declared four times in quick succession at the meeting.

The 46-year-old Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain's 1-0 victory over England, is under immense pressure to leave his post.

The kiss marred the title celebrations in front of a global audience, and criticism has steadily mounted. Spain's acting prime minister, players unions, players for Spain's women's team, and even some players on men's teams have said he must go.

Several Spanish news media outlets reported yesterday that Rubiales would step down.

Instead, he remained defiant, claiming before the federation's assembly that the kiss was "mutual and with the consent" of Hermoso and that he is the victim of a witch hunt by "false feminists".

Spanish footballer Jennifer Hermoso. (Source: Associated Press)

He was applauded by the overwhelming male assembly.

While Rubiales held his ground, federation vice president Rafael del Amo, who had been in charge of women's soccer, announced that he was resigning, followed by at least two other federation members. Del Amo had urged Rubiales to also resign.

Among those supporting Rubiales were women's national team coach Jorge Vilda and men's national team coach Luis de la Fuente.

Until the assembly overnight, he had received no public support in Spain, with political parties from both the left and the right speaking out against him.

The federation first responded to the scandal by releasing a statement in which Hermoso downplayed Rubiales' action. Later, however, sports website Relevo.com reported that the federation had coerced her into making the statement.

The federation denied this to The Associated Press.

Alexia Putellas, Hermoso's teammate and a two-time Ballon d'Or winner as the best player in the world, posted a message of support on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is unacceptable," the Barcelona player wrote. "I'm with you, my teammate, Jenni Hermoso."

Other teammates quickly followed.

Aitana Bonmatí, the Spain midfielder named the best player of the Women's World Cup, said on X: "There are limits that you cannot cross and we cannot tolerate this. We are with our teammate."

Team captain Ivana Andrés and Olga Carmona, whose goal won the final, also joined in showing their support for Hermoso.

Shortly before the kiss, Rubiales grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture, with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year old Princess Sofía standing nearby.

He offered an apology for that, saying it was in a moment of "euphoria" and directed toward Vilda on the field.

The first members of the elite in Spanish men's soccer spoke out against Rubiales yesterday, when it looked like he was bowing out.

Their words of reproach continued to trickle in after Rubiales' diatribe.

"What an embarrassment," former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas said on X.

"We should have spent the last five days talking about our women players, about the joy they gave us all! About how proud we are that they gave us a title that we didn't have in women’s soccer, instead…"