Sandra Bullock 'grateful for support' after partner's death

Sandra Bullock feels "grateful" for the outpouring of support following the death of her long-time partner Bryan Randall.

The photographer passed away on August 5, aged 57, after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Bullock has been overwhelmed by the recent support.

A source told PEOPLE that the Hollywood star has "seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan's passing".

The insider added: "It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan's passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognised — with the Healey Centre at Mass General leading the way.

"She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others."

Randall's family announced his death earlier this month.

They said at the time: "It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request."

ALS is a type of motor neuron disease, and is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Randall's family added: "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."