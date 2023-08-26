World
Bang Showbiz

Donald Trump's campaign launches official mugshot merch

21 mins ago
Former US President Donald Trump's mugshot.

Former US President Donald Trump's mugshot. (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Donald Trump's campaign team have started selling merchandise that features his mugshot.

The historic mugshot was released by authorities in Georgia after the former US President — who has been accused of trying to overturn his electoral defeat in 2020 — turned himself in at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta.

Trump, 77, subsequently posted his own mugshot on Twitter (X).

The post was Trump's first message on Twitter since January 2021 and the message also featured a link to his official website.

The mugshot has already been attached to various bits of merchandise by Trump's team, including T-shirts, coffee mugs and bumper stickers.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were given a Friday deadline to voluntarily surrender after they were charged with trying to overturn the election result.

Earlier this month, the billionaire businessman claimed to be the victim of a political "witch hunt".

Trump took to social media to rubbish the allegations and to also question the integrity of the legal process.

Trump — who still plans to run in the next US election — wrote on Truth Social at the time: "So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump.'

"And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn't they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign.

"Witch Hunt! [sic]"

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sandra Bullock 'grateful for support' after partner's death

Sandra Bullock 'grateful for support' after partner's death

The photographer died on August 5, aged 57, after a three-year battle with ALS.

11:43am

US airline workers urged to stay away from running jet engines

US airline workers urged to stay away from running jet engines

The warning was prompted by "multiple events" in which workers were injured or killed.

11:25am

Nerve agents and window falls: Kremlin foe deaths over the years

Nerve agents and window falls: Kremlin foe deaths over the years

9:50am

British Museum boss steps down amid thefts of ancient items

British Museum boss steps down amid thefts of ancient items

8:46am

US family of five found dead by police performing welfare check

US family of five found dead by police performing welfare check

7:11am

US school assembly singles out Black students over low test scoring

US school assembly singles out Black students over low test scoring

7:10pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

21 mins ago

Donald Trump's campaign launches official mugshot merch

Donald Trump's campaign launches official mugshot merch

23 mins ago

Two injured, third wanted after Palmy fleeing driver crash

Two injured, third wanted after Palmy fleeing driver crash

55 mins ago

Brewing giant Heineken sells Russian operations for one euro

Brewing giant Heineken sells Russian operations for one euro

12:12pm

Akl man sentenced after starving horses ate their own faeces

Akl man sentenced after starving horses ate their own faeces

11:43am

Sandra Bullock 'grateful for support' after partner's death

Sandra Bullock 'grateful for support' after partner's death

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

6:55pm

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

The video shows the baby being passed between different people in the crowd before making its way to Flo Rida, who holds the infant while singing and passes him the microphone.

5:30pm

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Fri, Aug 25

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Fri, Aug 25