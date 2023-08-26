Donald Trump's campaign launches official mugshot merch

Donald Trump's campaign team have started selling merchandise that features his mugshot.

The historic mugshot was released by authorities in Georgia after the former US President — who has been accused of trying to overturn his electoral defeat in 2020 — turned himself in at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta.

Trump, 77, subsequently posted his own mugshot on Twitter (X).

The post was Trump's first message on Twitter since January 2021 and the message also featured a link to his official website.

The mugshot has already been attached to various bits of merchandise by Trump's team, including T-shirts, coffee mugs and bumper stickers.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were given a Friday deadline to voluntarily surrender after they were charged with trying to overturn the election result.

Earlier this month, the billionaire businessman claimed to be the victim of a political "witch hunt".

Trump took to social media to rubbish the allegations and to also question the integrity of the legal process.

Trump — who still plans to run in the next US election — wrote on Truth Social at the time: "So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump.'

"And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn't they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign.

"Witch Hunt! [sic]"