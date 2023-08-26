World
'Complete lie' - Kremlin denies role in Prigozhin plane crash

7:28am
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Source: Associated Press)

The Kremlin has rejected allegations it was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who conducted a brief but shocking mutiny in Russia two months ago.

Prigozhin, whose brutal fighters were feared in Ukraine, Africa and Syria, was eulogised by President Vladimir Putin, even as suspicions grew that the Russian leader was behind the crash that many saw as an assassination.

A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded the plane was downed by an intentional explosion.

One of the US and Western officials who described the assessment said it determined that Prigozhin was "very likely" targeted and that the explosion falls in line with Putin's "long history of trying to silence his critics".

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment, did not offer any details on what caused the explosion, which was widely believed to be vengeance for the mutiny in June that posed the biggest challenge to Putin's 23-year rule.

But Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov flatly rejected the allegations.

A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin lays at an informal memorial.

A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin lays at an informal memorial. (Source: Associated Press)

"Right now, of course, there are lots of speculations around this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin," Peskov told reporters during a conference call.

"Of course, in the West those speculations are put out under a certain angle, and all of it is a complete lie."

Prigozhin was listed among those aboard the plane.

Asked by The Associated Press whether the Kremlin has received an official confirmation of Prigozhin's death, Peskov referenced Putin's remarks from a day earlier: "He said that right now all the necessary forensic analyses, including genetic testing, will be carried out.

"Once some kind of official conclusions are ready to be released, they will be released."

Britain's Defence Ministry said the presumed death of Prigozhin could destabilise his Wagner Group of private military contractors.

His "exceptional audacity" and "extreme brutality" permeated the organisation "and are unlikely to be matched by any successor," the ministry said in a statement.

Wagner mercenaries were key elements of Russia's forces in its war in Ukraine, particularly in the long fight to take the city of Bakhmut, the conflict's most gruelling battle.

Wagner fighters also have played a central role projecting Russian influence in global trouble spots, first in Africa and then in Syria.

Numerous opponents and critics of Putin have been killed or fallen gravely ill in apparent assassination attempts, and US and other Western officials long expected the Russian leader to go after Prigozhin, despite promising to drop charges in a deal that ended the June 23-24 mutiny.

